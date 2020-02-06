A Danielsville man was sentenced to jail time on aggravated assault, stalking and related charges in Madison County Superior Court recently.
Franklin Lee Davis was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 20 years, with the first five years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay $2,000 in fines on charges of aggravated stalking, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, terroristic threats, tampering with evidence.
In another case, Telley Savglas Clarke, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 20 years with the first ten years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation on charges of three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of terroristic threats and one count of tampering with evidence and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Other recent action in superior court included:
•Alex Joseph Edwards, of Bogart, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve five years of confinement (suspended) on a charge of aggravated battery. Charges of simple assault family violence and criminal trespass were dismissed.
•Richard David Stepp, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 10 years, with the first seven months to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
•Chad Elliot Drake, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve five years of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of family violence battery second or subsequent offenses.
In other action, Drake had his charges of violating a family violence order, driving on improper registration, failure to maintain brake lights in good working condition and improper tires dismissed by Judge Malcom as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges. Drake also had a charge of possession of drug-related objects dismissed as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Mitchell Justin Daniel, of Colbert, had his charges of battery family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree moved to the dead docket by Judge Malcom because he is serving a felony sentence of 10 to serve five with the confinement suspended upon the defendant having no probation violations within the first two years of his sentence. According to court records, the court feels it is not in the interest of judicial economy of a jury to hear this case, which the victim does not wish to prosecute. The state will move the court to dismiss the charge in the event that the defendant successfully completes the first two years of his felony sentence.
•Jill E. Mendoza-Benitez, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Lauren Watson to serve 10 years, with the first 100 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and pay $1,250 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin). A charge of possession of a Controlled Substance was dismissed.
•Kaleigh Katheryn Andrews, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve two years of probation on two charges of obstruction of an officer.
•Travis Lamar Parks, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay $400 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine less than two grams and giving false name to law enforcement officer.
•April Lynne Hart, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve two years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges of battery family violence, terroristic threats and acts, third degree cruelty to children and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed. Hart was also sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Michelle Dorine Doran, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, less than two grams.
•Timothy Robert Parham, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve two years (suspended) on a charge of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. Charges of expired tag, failure to change driver’s license address information and improper tires were dismissed.
•Christopher Youngblood, of Lavonia, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay $400 in fines on charges of battery and simple assault.
•Jody Paul Kitchens, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $200 fine on a charge of battery-family violence.
•Bradley Nevin Raines, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of obstruction.
•Ezequiel Elias-Aguilar, of Athens, had his charges of possession of drug-related objects and obstruction dismissed by Judge Watson because the defendant was deported.
•Florence Dykes, of Detroit, Mich., had her charge of breach of fiduciary obligation of a person 65 years or older dismissed because Dykes has complied with the terms of a dead docket agreement.
•Larry Shane David, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 60 days of confinement on a charge of possession of drug-related objects.
•Sarah E. Sims, of Danielsville, 10 years with the first 180 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $500 fine on a charge of identity fraud.
•Dylan Shawn Mann, of Covington, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve five years of probation and pay $2,000 in fines on charges of second degree criminal damage to property and interference with government property.
