A Danielsville man was sentenced to jail time on driving under the influence (DUI) and other charges in Madison County Superior Court recently.
Zachery Blake Johnson was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years, with the first year to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $300 fine on charges of flee or attempting to elude a police officer, DUI/less safe/drugs, possession of methamphetamine, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and speeding.
Other recent court actions included:
•Johnny Joseph Royston, of Royston, had his charge of obstruction dismissed by Judge Malcom because it became part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Christopher Jay Sawyer, of Jasper, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of theft by deception.
•Rafael Rangel-Mendoza, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 10 months on charges of driving under the influence (DUI), improper lane change and driving with expired license. These charges are suspended, dependent upon Mendoza not re-entering the U.S. illegally.
•Clinton Dean Garrett, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of battery family violence and two counts of aggravated battery family violence.
•Valerie Questhia Thomas, of Colbert, had her charge of false report of a crime dismissed by Judge Malcom as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Jeris Leona Dove, of Arnoldsville, had her charge of possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Harvey Wasserman because the defendant has been sentenced to 110 months in federal prison and it is not in “the interest of judicial economy” to pursue the matter.
•Adrian Donald Pitts, of Commerce, had his charges of four counts of second degree forgery and one count of possession of tools for the commission of a crime dismissed by Judge Malcom because the defendant has complied with the terms of a pre-trial diversion agreement.
•Randall Curtis Waldrop, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 30 days of confinement on a charge of criminal trespass.
•Scottie Deon Hillsman, of Athens, were sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $300 fine on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
•Preston Chadwick Burkhalter, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of battery family violence. He was also sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of simple battery family violence, to be served consecutively.
•Jayden Cash Andrews, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $200 fine on a charge of criminal trespass, reduced from third degree arson.
•Elisabeth Danielle Wright, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 14 months of probation and pay $750 in fines on a charge of theft by taking. A charge of driving while license suspended was dismissed.
•Christian Blaze Sanders, of Crawford, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 120 days of confinement on a charge of theft by taking.
•Megan Elizabeth Greene, of Statham, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana less than an ounce. A charge of theft by taking was dismissed. 420A
•Roberta Annette Baxter, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of simple battery family violence.
•Wilmer Alexander Valle, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve six months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of giving false information to a law enforcement officer. A charge of driving while license suspended was dismissed.
•Christopher Ray Wilson, of Hull, had his charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance by an inmate moved to the dead docket by Judge Wasserman because the defendant has been taken into federal custody. The state will continue the case upon his conviction in the federal case.
•Ramya Deshaun Thomas, of Statham, had his charges of batter, simple battery and criminal trespass dismissed by Judge Malcom because the victim asked to have the case dismissed.
•Kimberly Lynn Corry, of Watkinsville, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve five years of probation and pay a $250 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and another charge of possession of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance were dismissed.
•Clarence Mark Woody, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve ten years of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, reduced from trafficking in methamphetamine.
•Billy Clyde Bentley, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve three years of probation and pay a $300 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, reduced from the sale of methamphetamine. Charges of possession of drug-related objects and another charge of sale of methamphetamine were dismissed.
•Christopher W. Dudley, of Winterville, was charged by Judge Wasserman to serve 12 months of probation and pay an $800 fine on a charge of reckless driving, reduced from DUI/drugs/less safe.
•Barbara Michelle Marks, of Colbert, were sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $50 fine on possession of drug-related objects. Charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana less than an ounce were dismissed.
•Randy Cleve Baker, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman was sentenced to serve two year of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Trey Lernard Davis, of Athens, had his charge of criminal trespass dismissed by Judge Wasserman because the victim no longer wishes to prosecute.
•Devon A. Futrell, of Macon, had his charges of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, window tint violation, DUI/less safe/drugs, driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane, improper turn at intersection and improper driving on divided highway dismissed by Judge Malcom because the defendant was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison on an unrelated crime and it was determined it is not in the interest of judicial economy to continue to the prosecution of this misdemeanor case.
•Christy Dawn Green, of Commerce, had her charge of trafficking in methamphetamine dismissed by Judge Wasserman because the case offered equal access to contraband and the co-defendant has accepted responsibility.
•Angel Nisa Currier, of Athens, had her charges of simple battery family violence and criminal trespass moved to the dead docket by Judge Malcom on the condition that she completes her probation on two other cases and has no contact with the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.