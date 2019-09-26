A Danielsville man was sentenced to jail time in Madison County Superior Court recently after he was convicted of selling methamphetamine.
Benny Nathaniel Mize was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve 15 years in confinement, with the first five years to be suspended upon the successful completion of a residential treatment program, and pay a $1,500 fine on a charge of sale of methamphetamine. Charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
Other recent action in superior court included:
•Kathy Mae Taylor, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 10 years of probation on charges of aggravated stalking and entering an auto. She was also sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months in confinement on a charge of violation of a family violence order. A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed by Judge Watson as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges in cases.
•Milton Jack Wilcher, of Danielsville, had his charge of possession of marijuana less than an ounce moved to the dead docket where it will be dismissed if Wilcher is not arrested for a period of six months.
•John Avin King, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay $750 in fines on charges of reckless conduct and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Charges of two counts of discharging a firearm near a highway or road were dismissed.
•Echar R. Powers, of Savannah, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 10 years, with the first 75 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of identity fraud. Two other counts of identity fraud were dismissed.
•Casey Roy Hobbs, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 24 months of probation and pay $5,750 in fines on charges of fleeing/attempting to elude an officer for a felony, weaving over the roadway, failure to stop for a stop sign and driving on the wrong side of the road. Charges of driving while license suspended, improper passing, visibility limitations, tire requirements and safety belt violation were dismissed.
•Antavious Dashawn Sturges, of Tignall, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve five years, with the first year to be served in confinement and pay a $500 fine on charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Tommy Lee Waldrup, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve seven days on a charge of failure to maintain lane. Charges of poseession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and drugs not in original container were dismissed.
•Danny Lee Hill, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months in confinement on charges of battery and obstruction of an officer.
•Billy Raymond Standridge, of Danielsville, had his charge of criminal damage to property dismissed by Judge Watson as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Leonard Jerry Lively, of Danielsville, had his charge of battery-family violence dismissed by Judge Watson as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Amanda Luz Alers, of Hull, had her charges of two counts of obstruction of an officer moved to the dead docket by Judge Watson and will be dismissed if she is not arrested in the next six months or upon completing 24 hours of community service, whichever occurs first.
•Babs Jeanette Smallwood, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 10 years of probation on a charge of aggravated stalking.
•Christopher Titus Poss, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve five years, with the first 40 days to be served in confinement and pay a $5,000 fine on charges of insurance fraud and false report of a crime.
•Travis Lee Boothe, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 10 years of probation and pay $1,100 in fines on charges of aggravated assault and furnishing alcohol to a minor. A charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor was dismissed.
•Charles Clayton Gray, of Chula, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. Charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and drugs not in original container were dismissed.
•Steven Chad Smith, of Central City, Ken., was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of drug-related objects and weaving over the roadway were dismissed.
•Rachel Loraine Roberts, of Lawrenceville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation and pay $800 in fines on charges of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. Charges of trafficking in illegal drugs and drugs not in original container were dismissed.
