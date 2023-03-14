The Danielsville Police Department will sponsor multiple gun safety classes during April and May.
A gun safety seminar will be taught April 8 at Danielsville City Hall at 9 a.m. and will last a maximum of one hour. It is open to all ages from middle school and up. The class will be taught by a certified NRA pistol instructor and is free. There will be a maximum of 20 spots, and Chief Cleve Williams asks those interested to register at city hall. According to Williams, the class is intended for individuals who are generally unfamiliar with firearms and would like to briefly learn about how to be safe with them. Students should expect no live fire for the class, and no firearms should be brought by students of the class. A kids’ firearms classes (Eddie Eagle) will be held in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.