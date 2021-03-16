A Danielsville teen was arrested for child molestation last week after he allegedly forced himself on a pre-teen girl he allegedly met on social media, according to Captain Jimmy Patton of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
David Emmanuel Fountain, 17, was charged with aggravated child molestation and rape. No further details of the incident were available.
