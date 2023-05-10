A Danielsville teen is charged with home invasion.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office charged Logan Daniel Strzelec, 17, King Street, Danielsville, with aggravated assault, burglary and home invasion after he reportedly walked into the home of his girlfriend on Short Seagraves Road, Commerce, carrying a baseball bat.
Strzelec stated he went to the home and walked into the home with the baseball bat but didn’t use it.
When Strzelec produced the texts from his girlfriend to him, one said “I’m on my way with a baseball bat and I’m killing your f$%king mom.”
The girlfriend’s mother and homeowner said Strzelec forced his way into the side door of the home unwelcomed and had a bat, saying “You’re a bad mom and deserve to die.”
The homeowner’s sister witnessed the incident.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Andy Wayne Anderson, 72, Teri Lane SE, Conyers, was charged with speeding (26-35 miles over) when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Hwy. 72, Comer.
•Trellis Ray Bailey, 45, Norwood Road, Lot 7, Hull, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony.
•Rebecca Diane Burgess, 60, homeless, was charged with probation violation and simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) after she was involved in a physical domestic dispute with her mother. Burgess allegedly struck her mother in the back of the head.
•Randy Joe Evans Jr., 47, Osley Mill Road, Comer, battery and probation violation.
•Brandon James Grimes, 33, Fred Goss Road, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•Justin Michael Grizzle, 35, Woodrow Lane, Lavonia, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older), giving a false neme, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Joshua Nathaniel Lee Hattaway, 24, homeless, faces charges of driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, failure to obey a traffic control device, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, no valid insurance, reckless driving, speeding (46-999 miles over) and theft by taking after he fled from an officer on Hwy. 72 West, Hull.
•Dorothy Mason, 73, Clouds Creek Road, Crawford, was charged with forgery when she attempted to cash a fraudulent $2,000 check at The Commercial Bank, North Fourth Street, Colbert.
•Dennie Shane Smith, 36, homeless, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and too fast for conditions.
•Kenneth Odel Stevens, 55, Transco Road, Comer, theft by taking.
•Ricardo Valdez Jr., 24, Smokey Road, Athens, serve sentence.
•Joshua Adam Willis Sr., 43, East Piedmont Park Road, Hull, sentenced.
•Elizabeth Erelah Winkle, 64, Mason Road, Canon, house for Royston.
•Arthur Lee Aaron, 52, Holly Springs Road, Bowman, DUI – alcohol, possession of marijuana, open container in vehicle and violation of window tint law.
•Matthew Bagwell, 33, Roy Wood Road, Comer, hold for Jackson and Banks counties.
•Jordan Chase Canada, 31, Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, was charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked when his vehicle was stopped for driving at a high rate of speed in a construction zone on Hwy. 29 South, Danielsville.
•Johnathon Bobby Brent Corum, 27, Heads Ferry Road, Cornelia, failure to appear.
•Alvin Wesley Freeman, 51, Morris McCannon Road, Hull, hold for Barrow County.
•Lonnie Dwayne Gray, 27, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, failure to appear.
•Terry J. Hanson, 67, Country Lane, Danielsville, was charged with criminal trespass when he was found on his neighbor’s property which he had been banned from.
•Alex Allen Hicks, 30, Sawdust Trail, Nicholson, two counts of cruelty to children and simple battery – FVA.
•Cung Liam Hmung, 37, Saybrock Circle NW, Lilburn, was charged with DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway when he was stopped on Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, for reckless driving.
•Marlon Deundra McCoy, 27, White Fox Run, Lawrenceville, violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO).
•Deborah Nogueira-Yates, 45, Hope Drive, Comer, was charged with simple battery – FVA following a domestic dispute with her husband.
•Kelin Pavon Perez, 27, Timber Ridge Drive, Athens, was charged with hit and run; duty of a driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and reckless conduct after she struck a vehicle at Neese Grocery, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, and fled the scene, almost striking a child.
•Caroline Reed Payne, 40, Brad Street, Royston, theft by taking.
•Aron F. Torres-Lugo, 21, Short Cut Road, Lot 6, Nicholson, driving with a learner’s permit without driver’s license, DUI – alcohol and too fast for conditions.
