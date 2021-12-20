A vehicle in Madison County was intentionally set on fire over the weekend.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a fire occurring on Peach Orchard Road in Danielsville around 7:55 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 was a case of arson. The 1996 white Honda Accord suffered severe damage.
“This case is still under active investigation and has been classified as an act of arson,” said Commissioner King. “We are asking for the help of the community in bringing the perpetrator(s) to justice. Anyone with information about this Madison County fire is invited to call my Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation. In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.