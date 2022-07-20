A Danielsville woman was arrested following a fight on New Haven Church Road July 11.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Zachary Brooks responded to the incident and was advised by dispatch that a female involved in the fight was holding a baby.
A witness told Brooks that Lucy Cassandra Hand was “beating the hell” out of her boyfriend and Hand was holding her baby while the two were fighting.
Hand admitted to Brooks she hit her boyfriend.
Several witnesses were on hand while the two were fighting and one witness stated Hand’s boyfriend told him that Hand was driving and had hit something and as it turned out she had crashed into a mailbox.
Hand, 32, New Haven Church Road, Danielsville, was booked into the Madison County Jail on charges of battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), cruelty to children, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and no insurance.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Deputy Timothy Zellner reported responding to a home on Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, where a juvenile had reportedly let someone looking for a cell phone in the residence.
•An entering automobile and theft by taking incident was reported at a Waggoners Church Road, Colbert, residence, on July 12.
•On Tuesday, July 12, deputy Joshua Epps reported he responded to a home on Madison Boulevard, Colbert, where a woman reported a German Shepherd, that she was not familiar with, was roaming through her yard. The complainant stated she was afraid one of her small children would get hurt by the dog. Due to the dog not having any owner identification or vaccination history on its collar it was transported to the kennel at the Madison County Jail.
•An alleged rape was reported on July 12 in the Diamond Hill Mobile Home Park, Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
•On Wednesday, July 13, Deputy Daniel Bond reported he attempted to stop the operator of a dirt bike on Strickland Circle, Hull, for no motorcycle insurance, driving a motor vehicle with invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration, no helmet, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain lane, defective or no headlights, no tag lights and brake light, tail light, turn signal requirement violation. The dirt bike driver fled down Del Cedar Lane towards Ed Collins Drive, through a yard at a residence, and into the power line right-of-way towards Moons Grove Church Road. Cpl. Brooks made contact with the dirt bike driver who also fled from Brooks. The power line right-of-way area was searched but the driver was not located. The dirt bike was located hidden in the creek bed on the power line right-of-way and was towed to the MCSO impound lot.
•Deputy Andrew Bray reported Wednesday, July 13, he responded to two residences on Brush Creek Road, Colbert, to reports of someone entering automobiles. In one incident the female said two purses, containing a car key, driver’s license, $200 in cash, $800 in gift cards and credit cards, were taken. In the second incident the man reported a Taurus pistol had been stolen out of his truck.
•On Wednesday, July 13, around 11 p.m. Deputy Cody Swagger reported he responded to a Double H. Farm Road, Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported involving several family members. The caller stated his mother was being hit by another relative. Terroristic threats and acts, battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and criminal trespass were reported during the incident that injured several people. One sustained a cut on the arm and another suffered a broken foot.
•A woman on Mimosa Drive, Colbert, reported Thursday, July 14, that a pitbull came into her backyard and began fighting with her dog.
•On Thursday, July 14, Sgt. Mark Goodson reported responding to a theft by shoplifting incident on Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where a man took laundry detergent and left the store without paying.
•Deputy Bray reported a theft by shoplifting incident July 14 on Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, where a man entered the store and took a 50-foot water hose and attempted to return it without a receipt. The complainant advised when the man was told he couldn’t return the water hose without a receipt he took the water hose and left the store.
•A domestic dispute involving three females was reported July 14 at a home on Bonds Lake Road, Danielsville.
•On Thursday, July 14, a theft by shoplifting was reported at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where a female had reportedly concealed almost $400 in merchandise and attempted to leave the store without paying.
•Deputy Swagger reported on July 14 he responded to a Hwy. 174, Danielsville, residence, to an unruly female juvenile.
•Stalking and criminal trespass was reported July 14 at a Fernwood Drive, Hull, residence, where the complainant reported a possible physical domestic dispute involving her female friend and her friend’s ex-boyfriend.
•A man on Fowler Freeman Road, Danielsville, reported Thursday, July 14, a verbal dispute with his mother over credit cards.
•Simple battery and criminal trespass were reported July 14 at a Diamond Hill-Colbert Road, Hull, residence, where a man reported a domestic dispute with his sister who made threats toward him and threw a rock and hit the complainant.
•On Thursday, July 14, battery/simple battery – FVA and interference with custody were reported at an East Second Avenue, Colbert, residence, where a physical domestic dispute between a man and his wife whom he separated from.
•A female was transported from a Danielsville residence on July 14 to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment after making a suicide threat.
•A possible overdose was reported July 15 at a Neese Mobile Home Park residence.
•Deputy Xavier Duncan reported July 15 he responded to an Osley Mill Road, Danielsville, residence, where a woman reported identity fraud in which a friend sent her a screen shot of an Instagram account that was not hers but displayed a picture of her.
•A Federal Express driver reported she had been bitten by a dog while she was at a home on Planter Gunnell Road, Hull, residence on July 15.
•On July 15 a woman on Sunset Drive, Danielsville, reported finding a blind dog walking in circles in a field across from her house. The dog was transported to the MCSO’s holding shelter.
•A couple reported July 15 that their neighbor on Belhaven Lane, Hull, came onto their property and cut their trees with a machete.
•On Friday, July 15, Deputy Bond reported a woman on Hwy. 72, Carlton, reported deposit account fraud in which a woman took $1,200 via a Cash App account.
•On Saturday, July 16, Cpl. Brooks reported responding to Charlie Bolton Road, Danielsville, where a man was reportedly running around naked, knocking on windows and being disorderly. The male reportedly fled the scene on a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was found crashed at the intersection of Charlie Bolton Road at Pope Miller Road. The man, who appeared to be intoxicated, was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
•Simple battery – FVA was reported at a home on Willis Glenn Road, Danielsville, where a heated domestic dispute was reported. The complainant stated a male broke into the residence and broke the female’s phone.
•On July 16 a woman at a Cooper Road, Comer, residence, told Deputy Hunt that dogs came onto her property and harassed her, her chickens and other animals.
•A third party caller reported a possible domestic dispute at a Cedar Grove Church Road, Comer, residence on July 16. Deputy Bond reported the female involved in the dispute stated the argument was over money.
•On July 16 a woman at a Morgan Way, Colbert, residence, said she had been gone for approximately two weeks and when she returned home and began to clean up she discovered a small Zip Lock baggie containing a crystal-like substance and other drug paraphernalia.
•A vehicle reported stolen out of Hall County was found July 17 on Transco Road, Danielsville.
•A theft by shoplifting was reported at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, on July 17, where a man took over $116 in items and ran from the store to a mobile home park across Hwy. 29 South. The items taken from the store were found in the mobile home park under a tree.
•On Sunday, July 17, a Clarke County woman called the MCSO and reported simple battery – FVA at a home on Hannah Heights Trail, Hull. She told Deputy Hunt her sister had been assaulted by her husband.
•Battery was reported July 17 at a home on Reese Lane, Hull, where a domestic dispute between and female and male was reported.
•On July 17 a woman on Garnett Ward Road, Hull, advised Deputy Hunt that her neighbor was on his back porch deceased.
•Entering an automobile and theft by taking was reported at a Wellington Drive, Hull, residence on July 17 and the complainant stated his wallet, containing his Georgia driver’s license and his debit card, his company issued Apple iPad, Apple Airpods and black sunglasses were stolen from his vehicle.
•Deputy Bond reported Sunday, July 17, around 10:15 p.m. he responded to McCarty Dodd Road, Colbert, where someone had reportedly fired a weapon from a vehicle.
•A woman who is 35 weeks pregnant complained of stomach pain after an accident on Hwy. 172 in Colbert at 2:25 p.m., July 17.
•Injuries and entrapment were reported in a two-vehicle, T-bone accident at Hwy. 106 and Wesley Chapel Road at 9:05 p.m., July 17.
•A single-vehicle accident was reported at 4:24 p.m., July 13 in Colbert when a woman overturned her 2018 Dodge Journey on Hwy. 72 just before HV Chandler Road.
