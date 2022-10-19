A Danielsville woman faces charges after being involved in a domestic dispute with her mother at a Jot Em Down Road home Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Jessica Daine Sargent, 31, Jot Em Down Road, Danielsville, was charged with battery - FVA and three counts of cruelty to children.
Sargent reportedly struck her mother in the face multiple times during the argument and allowed three children under the age of 18 to witness the incident.
In a separate incident, Kevin Hugh Massey, 48, Hillwood Drive, Danielsville, was arrested Oct. 15, and charged with public drunkenness, terroristic threats and acts, violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers following a domestic dispute at a Hillwood Drive, Danielsville, residence, where he was armed with a knife.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Eddie Francisco Ventura-Alvira, 34, CB Farm Road, Cary, N.C., driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding 25 mph (26-35 miles over) on Oct. 10 during a traffic stop on Hwy. 72 East, Comer.
•Nicholas Ryan Abney, 24, Lakeside Drive, Arnoldsville, criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Eric Alexander Baker, 39, Albright Court, Commerce, probation violation.
•Wallace Andrew Felt, 51, Laurel Springs Drive, Athens, serving sentence.
•Jamie Gordon Jackson, 46, Reese Lane, Hull, probation violations.
•David Eugene King, 33, Benton Road, Carlton, probation hold.
•Arickey Perez Norman, 46, Apt. C, Vine Circle, Athens, probation violation.
•Ralph Isaiah Sanders, 32, Grove Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Derek Justin Steward, 46, homeless, probation violation.
•David Shamar Burgess Jr., 30, Old Church Road, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•Autumn Ashley Coe, 29, Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Coty James Dollar, 29, Aiken Road, Bogart, failure to appear.
•Jared Luke Henson, 17, Shirley Road, Royston, possession of marijuana.
•Ometrice Rucker, 39, Howard Road, Hull, DUI – drugs.
•Milton David Russell, 60, Acaidia Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Roberto Solorano Mondragon, 21, Hwy. 29, Lot 32B, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Johnnie Frank Teasley, 43, Plantation Road, Elberton, driving without headlights when required, DUI – multiple substances, possession of marijuana and open container in a vehicle.
•Serena Thurmond, 44, Hull Road, Athens, DUI – drugs and windshield and windshield wipers violation.
•Stephen Samuel Williams, 55, Huckleberry Lane, Winder, simple assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.