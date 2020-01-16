A Danielsville woman was arrested for battery last week following a fight with her juvenile brother at a gas station.
Krista Renee Richards, 24, was charged with battery and simple battery.
Deputy Austin Shubert and Cpl. Zach Brooks were dispatched to a gas station regarding a fight in progress. Richards was standing at the front door of the store and said she was involved in the fight.
She stated she and her brother got into an argument about a family situation outside the store. She said her brother “kept getting in her face” she cursed at him and told him to get out of her face and when he didn’t she pushed him.
After she pushed him, she said she went back toward the store and when he acted as if he was going to hit her, she took a swing at him but didn’t know if she made contact. She said her lunge at him was likely on the security footage.
Officers reviewed the security footage and saw Richards push her brother while he had his back turned to her.
She also struck him in the face after she pushed him.
The store clerk also asked that Richards be barred from the store.
Also last week:
•A mobile home on AC Carey Road in Danielsville burned at 9 p.m., Jan. 7. The American Red Cross was called in to assist a 30-year-old man and 32-year-old woman. Poca and Ila fire departments responded to the fire.
•A wreck with injuries was reported on Della Slaton Road in Comer at 9:12 p.m., Jan. 6.
•Minor injuries were reported in an accident at 8:48 p.m., Jan. 10 on Hwy. 98 at Edgewood Drive.
•A log truck overturned at 4:33 p.m., Jan. 9 on Hwy. 98.
•Shambrika Timeka Crawford, 32, of Athens, was charged with distracted driving, failure to maintain lane, fraudulent driver’s license or identification card and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.
Deputy Mark Goodson was traveling on Hwy. 29 near Diamond Hill Neese Road about 11:30 p.m. when he saw a gray Dodge Charger traveling in front of him that crossed the fog line and centerline several times.
He pulled the car over at the Golden Pantry on Hwy. 29 South in Hull.
The driver, Crawford, said she had been using her cell phone to call her children.
She handed him a driver’s license that contained a different name and with a picture on it that resembled Crawford.
The license information came back with an active warrant on this person in Clarke County.
Once the warrant was confirmed Crawford was placed under arrest, and dispatch advised that Clarke County wanted a hold placed.
Crawford was allowed to make contact with a family member concerning her vehicle in order to have it picked up.
Later in the night dispatch informed Goodson that Crawford was telling jail staff that the person’s name she was booked under was not her.
Goodson met her in the booking area where she explained that she had handed him the other woman’s driver’s license by mistake and that that license belonged to her cousin. She said they took a trip together and apparently it was left in her car by mistake. She said she was confused when she was told she had a warrant out for her as she had not been in trouble in several years. She told officers she was not trying to deceive anyone.
In a third incident, Jorge Luis Ponce Urquiza, 45, of Colbert, was charged with driving without a valid license, DUI/alcohol, failure to drive within a single lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, giving a wrong signal, open container violation too fast for conditions and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Deputy Gabe Dalton was on stationary patrol near Hardman Morris Road near the Madison Avenue intersection when he saw a black Nissan van pass him and make a sharp erratic turn onto Madison Avenue and partially leave the road. Dalton activated his blue lights and pursued the van, which accelerated before pulling into a driveway at a high rate of speed. When the van stopped, a man got out, looked at Dalton and fled on foot towards the home.
The man ran inside and locked the door. Dalton moved to the side of the home for safety where he saw another man come outside looking confused. This man identified himself and said the man who fled was “Jorge” (Urquiza) and that he was inside. The man allowed Dalton to go inside where he found Urquiza and arrested him.
He smelled of alcohol and said he had consumed alcohol and gave a sample of his breath which showed he was above the legal limit to drive a vehicle. A 12-pack of beer was found inside the van and three of them had been opened, according to the report.
