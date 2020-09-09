A Danielsville woman was arrested last week after a fight at a home on Windy Ridge.
Heather Elaine Flippin, 39, was charged with one count of simple battery by Deputy Mason Bennett.
On Sept. 1, Deputy Bennett was dispatched to a home on Windy Ridge where Flippin was allegedly being disorderly.
The alleged victim said Flippin came to her home and pushed her in the chest. She said “it all started” with Flippin being nude in the creek where she jumped on the back of another woman and then on her boyfriend’s truck. Once She was confronted about the incident, Flippin reportedly became combative and pushed her in the chest before leaving the residence.
Bennett made contact with Flippin in a cabin she is living in on the property. She told Bennett that the victim pulled a knife on her and that she never put her hands on her.
The victim’s account of events was corroborated by other witnesses at the scene.
In another arrest, Matthew Coleman Stone, 36, of Hull, was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Officer Gary Floyd was dispatched to Glenn Carrie Road to a domestic call about a man carrying a gas can with the intention of burning down the victim’s residence.
He met with the female victim, a male witness and the Stone. The witness stated that Stone had taken pills and wanted to kill himself. Floyd noted that the residence was trashed and most of the windows broken out.
The victim stated that none of the damage was done while she was present and that they had met with officers earlier in the day about a similar incident. Stone admitted to taking five pills and that he did, in fact, break his own windows when no one was home. He said he owned the home.
Floyd then spoke to the victim and witness again where it became clear that there had been several incidents over the past few days. Stone was arrested and taken to jail.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Taylor Kelley Collins, 26, of Commerce, was charged with one count of battery after she called a disturbance at a veterinary clinic on Hwy. 72 in Colbert. According to the report, there was a dispute over the bill she owed for her pet and refused to pay the full amount, so the clinic refused to release her pet. During an altercation, one of the employees’ received a busted lip.
•William Connor Brewington, 22, Watkinsville, DUI/alcohol and speeding.
•Anita Murphy Dixon, 52, Hull possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Derek Hampton Hunnicutt, 40, homeless, hold for Georgia Pardons and Parole.
•Tammy Rogers Massey, 47, Hull, child restraint law child seat, safety belt, first degree cruelty to children, failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Samuel Robert Nicholas, 31, Winterville, failure to have license on person, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and speeding.
•Lewis Christopher Robinson, 43, Comer, two counts of probation violation.
•Justin Michael Thomas, 29, Colbert, probation violation.
•Adrianna Lee Booth, 30, Dewy Rose, probation violation.
•Dontavious Devon Carruth, 27, Winder, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Fidencio Bello Dorantes, 44, Athens, driving without a valid license, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Deborah Lynn Hawks, 51, Danielsville, marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Matthew Frank Hodge, 27, Augusta, failure to appear.
•Alena Rose Iles, 22, Commerce, criminal trespass family violence.
•Daniel Perez Morales, 24, Spartanburg, SC, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Nicolas Marcelo Veras, 23, Hull, failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.