A Danielsville woman faces numerous charges by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office after the van she was driving was stopped for weaving from the centerline over and crossing the white fog line.
MCSO officer Austin Shubert reported on May 10 he was following a van driven by Pamela L. Anglin, 35, Hickory Hills Road, Danielsville, traveling on Irvin Kirk Road west towards Hwy. 98 when the van began weaving over the roadway.
Officer Shubert stated the van crossed the centerline multiple times before turning onto Hwy. 98 West. Shubert performed a traffic stop on Anglin’s vehicle on Hwy. 98 and noticed two car seats in the back that were occupied by a 2-year-old female and a 2-month-old male.
Anglin agreed to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) and following the test she was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs, child restraint law child seat/safety belt, two counts of endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to change address on driver’s license, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Kadin Mitchell Conway, 25, Pine Ridge Circle, Winterville, was charged with DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, open container in a vehicle, reckless driving and too fast for conditions. Conway, who had an accident on Shoal Creek Road at Forest Lane, Colbert, told law enforcement that he was going too fast as he entered the curve he lost control of the vehicle and it flipped over.
•Fredrick O’Neal Brooks, 48, David’s Home Church Road, Comer, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to drive within a single lane, failure to stop for a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, speeding (36-45 miles over) and signals by hand and arm or signal lamps.
•Jacquez Antavious Brown, 22, Winterville Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Rebecca Diane Burgess, 59, Della Slayton Road, Comer, aggravated assault, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), criminal trespass – FVA and false imprisonment.
•Kody Keonski Burnett, 36, New Cut Road, Braselton, probation violation.
•Joseph Alexander Chapman, 21, Piedmont Park, Hull, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to stop for a stop sign.
•Chad Mathew Christian, 45, no address listed, no tag and tag lights required.
•Patrick Earl Daniel, 30, East Paces Drive, Athens, felony failure to appear and failure to appear.
•Travis Alexander Dicks, 29, Dogwood Trail, Royston, probation violation.
•Kari Delee Eversole, 30, Gooch Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Larry Gaddis, 58, Amberly Drive, Hull, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or felony, theft by shoplifting and failure to appear.
•Tina Diane Graham, 51, Mariah Church Road, Colbert, crossing state/county guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and two counts of violation of a Family Violence Order.
•Joshua Nathaniel Lee Hattaway, 23, Whitehall Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Anthony Scott Marsingill, 26, North Main Street, Danielsville, housed for Danielsville Police Department and probation violation.
•Sabrina Ruth Morgan, 41, Madison Boulevard, Colbert, failure to appear.
•James Blake Norton, 41, Highland Park Drive, Athens, aggravated stalking and criminal trespass.
•Bridget Michelle Phillips, 27, Highway 334, Nicholson, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Dominick Francis Sheree, 36, Norwood Circle, Hull, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and theft by shoplifting.
•Emory Dentavious Demonta Simmons, 18, Hull Road, Athens, probation violation.
•David Wayne Spratlin Jr., 45, Cactus Road, Lavonia, probation violation.
•Thomas Jordan Whitehead, 25, Garnett Ward Road, Hull, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and probation violations.
•Tiniqua Wilson, 38, no address listed, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Dominick Wade Arnold, 18, Fenway Drive, Hull, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Lewis Lee Baker, 59, Seagraves Mill Road, Hull, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and open container in a vehicle.
•Keith Edward Brady, 56, Shoal Creek Road, Colbert, battery – FVA, criminal trespass and cruelty to children.
•Kelsey Marie Carithers, 27, Carithers Road, Nicholson, failure to appear, possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Kelly O’Neal Cox, 29, Ed Coile Road, Hull, DUI – multiple substances, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and speeding (1-15 miles over).
•Quentin Dwight Sidney Cox, 22, Calhoun Road, Dewy Rose, housed for Royston Police Department.
•Ravion Donielle Crawford, 22, Barnett Shoals Road, Athens, Dui – alcohol, improper tag display and speeding 45 mph (16-35 miles over).
•Aaron Michael Dalton, 38, North Main Street, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Akeia Shuantorre Dalton, 30, Athens, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Nickolas Brandon Drake, 39, Highway 98 West, Commerce, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Tysamin Ellionta Glaze, 20, Beechwood Road, Elberton, two counts of failure to appear.
•Scottie Ray Holman, 46, Johnson Mill Road, Jefferson, hold for Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
•John Brooks Scott Krumpe, 50, Highway 72, Hull, exploit/inflict pain to/deprive essential services to disabled person or elder person.
•Steven Keith Norvell, 35, Bearden Heights Road, Spartanburg, S.C., driving without a valid driver’s license and no tag.
•Donald L. Syfrett, 63, Crawford Street, Ila, aggravated assault.
•Timothy Adam White, 21, Augusta Avenue, Athens, hold for Clarke County Police Department.
