A Danielsville woman was arrested last week for reportedly stealing her son’s car.
Amy Melissa Staud, 44, was charged with one count of felony theft by taking by Deputy Mason Bennett.
Deputy Mason Bennett was dispatched to a home on Jot-Em-Down Road last week where he met with a man who told him his mother (Staud) had stolen his car.
The man said his mother took the car without his permission and he knew this because when he woke up it was gone from where he parked it.
Staud was on scene and told Bennett she did take the car but that “it was to get hers fixed.”
She also said that when she was driving the vehicle the tire went flat so she had to call a wrecker service to get it fixed. Once the tire was fixed, she washed the car for her son before returning it home.
Bennett ran her information through dispatch and was informed that she had a suspended license and also had license restrictions, with a driving permit for school and employment only and in addition that she had a breathalyzer interlock system required for her personal vehicle.
Staud told Bennett that her personal vehicle was not working at the moment so that’s why she took her son’s car.
She admitted that she did not have permission from her son to take it. Her son said he wanted to press charges.
In another arrest, Samantha Jean Fulford, 25, of Comer, was charged with DUI/drugs, failure to drive within a single lane and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
Deputy Duston Stanley was dispatched to New Hope Church Road for a single-vehicle accident. On the way dispatch told him the accident was a roll over and the vehicle was on its side in a ditch.
Fulford (the driver) and a female passenger were out of the vehicle with superficial scratches on them. They were checked out by EMS and their injuries cleaned.
Fulford told him that she and her passenger had just left her house on New Hope Church Road and she ran off the road while going around a curve, overcorrected and lost control.
A homeowner near where they wrecked told Stanley that he saw the women crawl out of the vehicle and Fulford crawl back inside, grab something and throw it across the road.
Stanley looked where the man indicated and found a baggie filled with marijuana. Fulford admitted it was hers and that she had smoked an entire “blunt” before driving but refused to take a breathalyzer test.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Susan Kay Collins, 37, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Chad Elliot Drake, 38, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Matthew Darrell Drake, 36, Hull, probation violation.
•Sheila Louise Ellis, 28, Monroe, probation violation.
•Dominque Hortavis Finch, 24, Lexington, probation violation.
•Seth Edward Hart, 32, Royston, two counts of felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Kelvis Kentae Lundy, 36, Athens, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and felony theft by taking.
•Deanna Carol Malpass, 29, Athens, felony theft by taking.
•Thomas Jeter Nicorvo, 29, Athens, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
•Joseph Scott Smith, 56, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Valerie Diane Smith, 33, Ila, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and probation violation.
•Donald Leo Syfrett, 28, Ila, driving while license suspended or revoked and probation violation.
•Travis James Thomason, 53, Colbert, aggravated assault.
•Penny Denise Waters, 42, Commerce, probation violation.
•Manuel De Jesus Aguilera, 56, Danielsville, driving without a valid license.
•Richard Douglas Brogden, 53, Columbus, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
•Hobson Louie Burton, 39, Athens, driving without a license, DUI/alcohol, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to maintain lane, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of an accident and no insurance.
•Billy Scott Carter, 29, Watkinsville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Home Lee Carter, 59, Hull, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Timothy Wade Christian, 55, Comer, simple battery.
•Enrique Arteoga Cortez, 54, Danielsville, aggravated assault, simple battery family violence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Tracy Leonard Daniel, 45, Walnut Grove, theft by taking.
•Scottie Deon Hillsman, 30, Athens, adult restrain law, driving without headlights when required, expired or no driver’s license, failure to provide assistance/report accident, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine, signals by hand or arm or signal lamps and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Mickey Jay Horne, 36, Comer, hold for Barrow County.
•William Clyde Jones, 50, Colbert, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Heidi Marie Klingelsmith, 40, Bogart, distracted driving and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Katlyn Brenna Lackey, 19, Commerce, investigative hold.
•Tonya Leanne Sewell, 21, Commerce, hold for Lawrenceville PD.
•Wesley Carey Taylor, 48, Lexington, felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Nathan Wayne Threlkeld, 39, Comer, simple battery.
•Joseph Kenneth Toledo-Waite, 27, Auburn, driving while license suspended or revoked and expired vehicle tag or decal.
•Kacindy Michelle Upshaw, 29, Comer, criminal trespass family violence and simple battery family violence.
•Norman C. Wymbs, 54, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.