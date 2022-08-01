A Danielsville woman faces burglary and drug charges.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deanna Carol Malpass, 31, Bond Road, Danielsville, for felony burglary, felony failure to appear, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, tampering with evidence and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Michael Coyle Bennett, 25, Old Commerce Road Extension, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or evoked and improper tag display.
•Terry Lee Brown, 40, Fairview Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Josepha Kyle Evans, 33, Allen Road, Danielsville, felony burglary, two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property, felony theft by taking, unlawful to knowingly remove/destroy/circumvent operation of electronic monitoring device, violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO) and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Kendrick Lamar Hillsman, 33, Athena Lane, Winterville, felon failure to appear.
•Tina Louise Mazariegos-Medrano, 49, Shoal Creek Road, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Jacob Glenn McCannon, 24, Lexington Road, Athens, two counts of failure to appear.
•Keith Allen McCannon, 41, Maypop Drive, Winterville, probation violation.
•Jahmell Lewis Robinson, 40, Vineyard Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Alex Gregory Sentelle, 22, Transco Road, Comer, failure to appear.
•Tina Marie Teasley, 40, College Avenue, Elberton, probation violation.
•Randy Randolph Thomas, 32, G.R. Hayes Road, Elberton, probation violation.
•Dylan Michael Wilcox, 25, Hwy. 106 South, Lot 11, Hull, probation violation.
•Tydarius Traymon Williams, 21, Rose Hill Place, Athens, hold for Troup County.
•Derrick Dejong Winn, 54, Kathy Wood Drive, Elberton, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, probation violation and simple battery – FVA.
•Joseph Bentley Buice, 50, Hwy. 441, Commerce, theft by deception.
•Driscoll Canidate, 56, East Gordon Road, Thomaston, housed for Royston.
•Saul Espinoza Gonzalez, 44, Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to appear and failure to obey a stop sign.
•John Reuben Trusty, 37, Destiney Lane, Canon, hold for Hart County.
