A Danielsville woman faces burglary and drug charges.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deanna Carol Malpass, 31, Bond Road, Danielsville, for felony burglary, felony failure to appear, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, tampering with evidence and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

