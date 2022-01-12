A Danielsville woman remains in the county jail without bond following her apprehension for driving under the influence of drugs and other charges. She was apprehended following a police chase on Jan. 8.
Lacey Aurelia Kirk, 36, was charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/drugs, failure to appear, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop for a stop sign, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, marijuana possession less than an ounce, reckless driving, speeding and felony theft by taking. (No bond.)
Deputy Austin Shubert was on patrol in the area of Vineyards Creek Church Road on Cherokee Road when he spotted a silver Chrysler Sebring cross over Vineyards Creek Church Road without stopping at a stop sign, then make a right onto Cherokee Road without stopping and made a wide turn into the opposing lane. When Shubert activated his blue lights and siren, the car allegedly sped up. Multiple officers joined the chase and a PIT maneuver was eventually used to stop the car driven by Kirk.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Everett Wendell Faust 57, of Colbert, was charged with second-degree criminal damage to property after he allegedly broke windows out of a car on Madison Avenue in Colbert.
•Travis Alexander Dicks, 29, Royston, probation violation.
•Diana Marie Dyer, 39, Commerce, battery family violence.
•Isaac Ray Finch, 17, Comer, adult restraint law seatbelt, driving without a valid license, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of an accident and too fast for conditions.
•Joshua Ryan Flanagan, 41, Hull, battery family violence.
•Richard Dwayne Flanagan, 49, Athens, two counts of probation violation.
•Katie Nichole Fouche, 29, two counts of probation violation. (Comer PD)
•Jonathan Benjamin Fuller, 32, Statham, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.
•Scottie Deon Hillsman, 31, Athens, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of cocaine.
•Kayla Lynn Mullinix, 33, Clarksville, probation violation.
•Rene Eduardo Olvera, 20, Canon, public drunkenness and unlawful to possession display or use any false fraudulent altered identifying document.
•Boyd Jacob Roman Parr, 29, Athens, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer by use of threats or violence.
•Stacy Nicole Patrick, 39, Commerce, probation violation.
•Aaron Lee Tarbush, 19, Arnoldsville, possession and use of drug-related objects possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Emily Alexandra Thomas, 28, Comer, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, financial transaction card theft, identity theft fraud to create/use/possess counterfeit/fictitious identification information, receipt possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, misdemeanor felony theft by taking and theft by taking.
•Shannon Dwayne Turpin, 44, Danielsville, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, littering, no insurance, open container in vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, tail lights required and felony tampering with evidence.
•John Wesley Whitmire, 28, Comer, aggravated assault, battery family violence, third degree cruelty to children and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Frankie Lee Young, 57, Athens, driving without headlights when required, DUI/drugs and unlawful for any person to purchase, possess or have under his control.
