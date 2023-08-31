On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a home on Planter Gunnell Road, Danielsville, where a woman had been injured when a tractor rolled onto her leg.
The woman’s husband stated he couldn’t get off the front porch due to needing a walker, but he could hear his wife screaming for help.
Officers located the woman in the back yard and she stated that the tractor had run out of gas, and when she got off, it rolled forward on top of her leg.
The woman was transported by Madison County Emergency Medical Services personnel to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week include:
•A motor vehicle accident was reported on Commerce Street and North Main Street, Commerce. One person was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional.
•A motor vehicle accident was reported on Hwy. 72 West and Farm Road, Colbert. One person was transported to the hospital for neck pain.
•A motor vehicle accident was reported on Wildcat Bridge Road, Royston. Two people were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional for injuries and a driver had left the scene prior to the public safety’s arrival.
•A motor vehicle accident was reported on Hwy. 29 South and Booger Hill Road, Danielsville. One person was transported for injuries.
•A motor vehicle accident was reported on Hwy. 72 and Hwy. 172, Colbert. Two people were transported for injuries.
•A structure fire was reported at a camper on Faye Carey Road, Danielsville. No one was reported in the camper at the start of the fire. Red Cross was contacted for assistance.
•A structure fire was reported at a barn on Zetta Lee Johnson Road, Colbert.
•Mental health evaluation/transport from the VA Medical Center, Hwy. 29 North, Athens.
•Fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer was reported on Hwy. 98 East at Madison Street, Danielsville, where a traffic stop was attempted on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
•A man on Della Slaton Road, Comer, reported that his family had been being harassed by another man via telephone calls and text messages.
•Simple battery was reported on Davids Home Church Road, Comer, where a domestic dispute between two women occurred and one woman had reportedly hit another woman in face and then left the scene.
•Battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) on Louise Drive, Hull, where a domestic/fight in progress was reported.
•A man reported an accident involving a deer on Hwy. 172, Comer.
•Criminal trespass at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where the manager reported that he saw a person dismantle pieces of the fence and place them in the parking lot road. He stated that the individual ran off when he attempted to approach.
•An unresponsive driver in the roadway was reported on Hwy. 72 West, Colbert. The unresponsive driver, who had a medical emergency, was transported by Madison County EMS for treatment.
•Cruelty to animals was reported on Hwy. 191, Comer.
•Criminal trespass was reported at a home on Hwy. 106 South, Hull, where a woman reported that the driver’s side window on her car had been shattered.
•Agency assist on Danielsville Street, Danielsville, where members of the Governor’s Task Force and Georgia State Patrol Aviation had spotted a possible marijuana plant at the location.
•Obstruction of law enforcement officers was reported on James Holcomb Road, Hull, where a woman reported that two people were living in a tent on her property and had been there for 2-3 months.
•A man on Diamond Hill-Colbert Road, Colbert, reported that a woman struck him when the two were arguing during a domestic dispute.
•Mental health/two party affidavit transport and disorderly conduct on Old Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, where a disorderly juvenile had reportedly thrown a drink bottle at another person.
•A man on Homestead Road, Danielsville, reported that a car drove halfway up his driveway, stopped and a man got out with a baseball bat and swung it at his dog. The complainant said the man in the car left after saying the complainant’s dog bit him.
•Agency assist with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations on Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville.
•A man on Transco Road, Danielsville, reported that a shop adjacent to his home had been burglarized and two push mowers and a pressure washer were stolen.
•A man who was restricted from picking up a student at Colbert Elementary School, Colbert School Road, Colbert, was advised to leave the school property.
•Theft by taking and unruly juvenile was reported on Hannah Heights Trail, Hull, where a woman reported that two children came into her garage and took two bicycles belonging to her grandsons and walked off with them.
•An unresponsive overdose was reported at a home on Westwood Street, Danielsville, where a 14-year-old female juvenile had reportedly intentionally ingested Olanzapine pills with the intent to self-harm. The juvenile was reported by Madison County EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.
•A woman at a home on Hwy. 98 East, Comer, was transported by Madison County EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after she stated she took between 50-60 unknown pills in an attempt to self-harm.
•Battery – FVA was reported at a home on James Adams Road, Danielsville, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•A woman on Allen Road, Danielsville, reported a domestic dispute with her brother after he came to her home and began arguing with her about his two minor children that she has temporary guardianship over.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA was reported at a home on Davids Home Church Road, Comer, where a woman reported her husband had assaulted her over a couple of days.
•A woman on Shiloh-Fort Lamar Road, Danielsville, reported that her neighbor’s dogs, running wild for months, had killed her cat in her yard.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Cecil Stewart Road, Danielsville, where a man reported that a vehicle did “donuts,” causing damage to the yard.
•Failure to maintain lane was reported when a man traveling on Moons Grove Church Road at Cleghorne Road, Colbert, reported that a woman turned her vehicle into his lane of travel and almost hit him head on.
•Driving a motor vehicle with invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration and improper stopping on the roadway was reported on SR 72 at SR 98, Comer, where an unoccupied, unattended and abandoned vehicle was located.
•Criminal damage to property was reported on Hwy. 106, Hull, where a man reported his vehicle had been damaged and vandalized and the front and back tires on the passenger side were flat, had severe scratch marks on the rear and front passenger doors, the words “F#$k you ni@@a” carved into the paint and “B&%5Ech” carved into the hood of the vehicle.
•An argument between a juvenile female and her mother was reported at Madison County High School, Madison Street, Danielsville.
•Battery/simple battery was reported during a dispute on Lakeview Circle, Danielsville.
•Theft by taking was reported at MedLink, Charlie Morris Road, Colbert, where a man reported his cell phone missing after he left it in a side waiting room.
•Theft by taking was reported at a home on Planter Gunnell Road, Hull, where a tractor was reported stolen.
•Criminal trespass and theft by taking was reported on Paoli Road, Carlton, where a well house was damaged and a water pump was stolen.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA at a Waterlily Way, Hull, residence, where a domestic dispute between a couple in the process of divorcing was reported.
•A domestic dispute fight between a man and his wife was reported at a home on Crawford W. Long Street, Danielsville.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA was reported on Lakeview Circle, Danielsville.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA was reported at a home on Neese-Commerce Road, Commerce.
•Theft by deception was reported on Noahs Way, Colbert.
•A woman was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center from a Berkeley Road, Carlton, residence, for evaluation after a suicide threat.
•Discharge of firearms on or near a public highway was reported on Sanford Nicholson Road, Nicholson, where a man reported that four out of seven nights a week around dusk people are laying drags in the roadway in front of his house. The complainant stated that he exchanged words with the male driver of a truck involved and the male driver produced a handgun and shot either into the air or the ground and then drove away at a high rate of speed. The complainant stated that the man never pointed the gun at him.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported at Paoli Junction, Hwy. 98 East, Comer, where an intoxicated customer had threatened a store employee.
•A woman on Moons Grove Church Road, Danielsville, reported that a truck ran through her yard and the driver complained of a head injury, but got in his truck and left at a high rate of speed.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Transco Road, Comer, where two property owners were in a dispute over property lines and one property owner reported that the other sent him threatening messages and ripped a camera off his shop. A second call came for the same location and one neighbor stated that the other had shot at him and yelled at him.
