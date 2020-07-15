A Wildcat Bridge Road resident died in a fire at his house July 10.
William Martin, who lived alone at 7668 Wildcat Bridge Road, has been identified as the decedent in a fire that occurred around 5 p.m. Friday. Harrison, Danielsville, Shiloh and Ila volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.
After the fire was extinguished, remains were found by the front door of the doublewide trailer. Coroner Julie “Coach” Harrison said the Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body as Martin’s. She said an accelerant appears to have been used, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The state fire marshal’s office was called in to investigate.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Martin, a wheelchair bound double-amputee, had made a comment to a relative about potential self harm.
The sheriff’s report also said that Martin’s niece was next door at the time of the incident, “when she stated she heard a loud boom, she ran to the roadway to see what it was, she observed a silver Toyota 4Runner exiting 7668 Wildcat Bridge Road.” The report said the niece was “unable to give any other information about said vehicle.”
The incident remains under investigation.
