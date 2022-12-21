Remember to keep an eye out for deer while traveling on Madison County roads.
Six accidents with deer were reported by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office this past week.
They happened on Hwy. 174, Danielsville Dec. 13; on Hwy. 172 in Comer Dec. 13; on Hwy. 72, Carlton Dec. 15; on Hwy. 172 in Comer Dec. 18; on Hwy. 72 in Carlton Dec. 17; on Hwy. 29 South in Danielsville Dec. 18.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•Lt. Brandon Moss responded to a report of weapons on school safety zones, school building or grounds or at school function Dec. 15 at Madison County Middle School, Hwy. 172, Comer.
•Deputy Lauren Townsend responded to a dispute Dec. 12 between neighbors on Hidden Falls Drive in Hull. The complainant stated her neighbor was standing on her property and yelling profanity at her.
•Harassing communications were reported Dec. 12 at a home on Della Slaton Road, Comer. Deputy Shubert reported the complainant reported harassing text messages in reference to an on-going custody dispute with his daughter’s husband.
•A man was injured when his truck crashed and flipped onto its side on Rogers Church Road Dec. 16.
The man was flown to an Atlanta hospital for emergency treatment. Witnesses on the scene reported the man ran off the roadway, struck a mailbox, ran through a fence, struck a tree and continued driving until he crashed on Rogers Church Road.
•Deputy Phillip Hunt reported Dec. 12 he was flagged down on Hwy. 172 in Comer by a female requesting a ride to Athens due to her and her husband having a verbal argument.
•Criminal trespass was reported Tuesday, Dec. 13, at a home on Charles Hart Road, Colbert, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her juvenile daughter. Later on Tuesday, MCSO deputies were dispatched back to this residence to a report of criminal damage to property, simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) and criminal trespass where the juvenile daughter had started arguing with her mother because she wouldn’t let her go to Comer to stay with her grandmother. Officers responded a third time to the home on Tuesday to a call about the female juvenile getting her mother’s face and using bad language towards her mother.
•Deputy Timothy Zellner responded to Diamond Hill Mobile Home Park, Hwy. 29 South in Colbert Dec. 13 where a dispute with weapons was reported. A man reported another male was on his property and when he confronted the man about being around his residence the man pulled a chrome pistol from his backpack and threatened him with it.
•A vehicle traffic checkpoint was conducted Dec. 13, for one hour on Rogers Mill Road at Still O’Kelley Road, Danielsville, where 59 vehicles were checked, and one citation was issued for a child safety seat violation.
•Deputy Cody Swagger reported Wednesday, Dec. 14, he responded to the report of an unruly juvenile at a home on Hwy. 29 South, Hull. The complainant stated her juvenile son had been misbehaving recently.
•Deputy Craig Vaughn responded to a verbal dispute Dec. 14 on Dunneden Drive in Danielsville where two men were in an argument about messing up a driveway on one of the men’s property.
•Deputy Devin Dorsey responded Dec. 15, to Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, where a confused, elderly man was walking down the road.
•Deputy Zellner responded Dec. 16 to a Paoli Road home in Carlton, where a man stated his mailbox had been knocked down and damaged.
•Deputy Daniel Martin responded Dec. 16, to a home on Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where a woman reported her grandson became upset and punched a hole in the sheetrock wall in the hallway of her residence.
•Deputy Zellner responded to Hwy. 72 at 7th Street in Carlton Dec. 16, where a tractor-trailer was “hung up” on the railroad tracks.
•An accident involving a deer was reported Saturday, Dec. 17, on Foote McClellan Road in Colbert.
•Criminal trespass, unruly juvenile and simple battery – FVA was reported Dec. 17 at a Nowhere Road home in Hull where the juvenile was unruly and was breaking things inside the home.
•Theft by taking was reported at a home on Bond Road in Danielsville where a couple reported they suspected a female of taking a cell phone and two SD cards for cell phones.
•A domestic dispute was reported Dec. 17 at a home on Bedford Drive in Hull. The female complainant told Deputy Vaughn her and her boyfriend got into an argument and he struck her in the face with a Tablet.
•Deputy Vaughn responded Dec. 17 to a Beverly Lane home in Hull where a woman and her daughter’s father got into an argument. A witness on the scene stated she saw the male walking towards the open door of the home and he had a small gun in his hand.
