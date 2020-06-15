Two Madison County deputies pulled two teens from a burning Jeep after they crashed it head on into a tree inside Clarke County early Monday morning.
Deputy Mason Bennett had been pursuing the Jeep in a high speed chase from Madison County into Clarke County when the wreck happened. He noticed the Jeep while on patrol about 1:30 a.m. when it veered in front of him onto Old Danielsville Road almost causing him to crash into it. He attempted a traffic stop, but the Jeep fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
As the chase ensued, the Jeep reached speeds of 95 to 110 mph, according to the report.
The Jeep eventually turned onto a side road and was “all over the road” before eventually crashing into the tree and catching fire.
Deputy Bennett pulled the 16-year-old driver from the driver’s seat and took him a safe distance from the crash scene. He then saw movement in the back of the Jeep. Cpl. Zach Brooks arrived and broke a back window so they could pull the second boy, a 14 year old, out of the Jeep.
Cpl. Brooks who has training as an EMT, administered First Aid until National EMS arrived.
The driver was determined to have a handgun on him and the passenger had a small knife. The Georgia State Patrol was called to work the scene and the teens were transported by National EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional with serious injuries.
Captain Jimmy Patton said both teens were lucky to be alive.
“Brooks and Bennett definitely saved their lives,” he said.
