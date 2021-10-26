A Madison County deputy applied a tourniquet and helped a Colbert woman avoid bleeding to death after a severe self-harm incident Oct. 18.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Glenn Cowan was dispatched to a Colbert residence at 12:39 p.m. after a woman told 911 that she had cut her arm off.
Gowan said that when he arrived he observed a woman walk out of a garage with white T-shirt wrapped around the lower arm. She knelt down in the front yard, and he observed that her hand had been completely severed from her left arm.
“I notified MCSO (Madison County Sheriff’s Office) Communications of the complete separation/amputation of the left hand and immediately applied a tourniquet to the upper left arm to shut off blood flow,” wrote Gowan in the report. “I notified MCSO Communications of the tourniquet application and requested Madison County EMS to step up their response to the scene.”
While waiting for the response, Gowan asked the woman where her left hand was and she directed him to the garage area where he observed her left hand sitting on top of a lawn mower.
“Beside the lawn mower, I noted a bow saw commonly used to cutting small trees and branches laying on the ground,” he wrote. “A large amount of blood was also observed on the garage floor, the lawn mower and the bow saw.”
The woman remained conscious and answered all questions “but appeared to be laboring trying to remain awake.” The woman told Gowan the amputation was not accidental and confirmed that she had used the bow saw.
Other deputies and Madison County EMS supervisors arrived on scene. The hand was collected by Madison County EMS Supervisors and placed in a bucket.
Lifeflight was summoned at 12:54 hours to the woman and her hand for emergency treatment. Lifeflight arrived on scene at the designated landing zone at 1:18 p.m. and transported the woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.