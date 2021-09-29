A Madison County Deputy was injured in a wreck last week during a vehicle chase that started on Hwy. 72 near Jack Sharp Road.
Cpl. Zach Brooks was on routine patrol when he saw a black 2004 Chevy Silverado truck run the stop sign there. He initiated a pursuit and the truck made a U turn going back toward Colbert and turned left onto Jack Sharp Road and then onto Honeysuckle Road where it sideswiped a tree in a curve. Brooks hit the brakes in the curve and left the roadway striking a tree. EMS transported Brooks to the hospital for evaluation of a head injury. Another officer located the suspect vehicle a short distance away. There was nothing in the report indicating that the driver was located.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A man suffered a broken leg and another was injured in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 72 and Paoli Street at 11:38 a.m., Sept. 20.
•A man suffered a head injury but was alert and talking after flipping Tru Green Chemical truck and striking a utility pole at 9:01 a.m., Sept. 21 at Hwy. 98 and Field Road. The company was notified to clean up its spill.
•A suicide attempt by pills was reported in the county last week.
•A woman on Bryant Drive reported a home invasion that had just occurred with the suspect fleeing out a back window. The woman said the suspect was a black male wearing all black with a black skull cap on his head. She said she watched the man exit the window run to the left through the woods behind a neighbor’s house. She said she was asleep in her bedroom with her fan on and heard a loud boom. She said she thought at first that her mother had perhaps dropped a dish. When she opened the door she saw a male walking around the couch toward a bedroom on the opposite side of the house. She ran back to her room and grabbed a mirror for self-defense. She saw the man go into her mother’s room and then into her closet. As he came out of the bedroom he saw her and she raised the mirror in an attempt to hit him. She said the man said he was sorry numerous times and that is when she stated he jumped over the couch in the living room and head first through the broken window. Officers were unable to locate the suspect but did find a brick that had been used to bust the window. The home was also searched for fingerprints and shoe prints.
•Shoplifting was reported at the CVS. The clerk recognized the suspect from previous visits to the store when he also acted suspiciously. On the video, the offender can be scene picking up an umbrella and putting it in a bag he carried into the store with him without the clerk noticing. The offender then left the store without paying for it. The offender was a slim black male wearing a mask, a head covering, black pants and a black shirt with a design on the front. The clerk on duty later saw pictures posted by the Sheriff's Office due to the offender being involved in another incident.
•A domestic situation including a possible kidnapping that originated in Milledgeville was reported at the Apex store on Old Danielsville Road in Hull last Tuesday. The incident was called in by a witness and the parties involved were a white female and a white male. The female was locked in the store’s bathroom hiding from the male. Her husband was last observed walking on Old Danielsville Road toward Clarke County. That county’s officers were dispatched to help locate the suspect. Before officers arrived, dispatch reported that the male had returned to the store and left in a white VW Jetta that he arrived in. The woman said the man, who was her estranged husband, had kidnapped her from her apartment and took her another address where he raped her then stomped on her hand. She said he uses methamphetamine and that is why they broke up. They then went to other locations, including ones on Amberly Drive and Belhaven Lane. She also identified possible witnesses. The caller said they witnessed her walking from one side of the road to the other to avoid getting in the car with her husband as they approached the Apex store earlier. She refused medical attention at the scene and said she would have her mother take her to the hospital later. Her husband was later arrested by Athens-Clarke County PD in the VW on Harve Mathis Road. No charges were to be filed in Madison County.
•A possible rape and false imprisonment was reported on Garnett Ward Road last week. On Wednesday Sept. 22, at approximately 12:38 p.m. deputies responded to Garnett Ward Road in reference to an assault. Dispatch advised the female caller was hit in the face with a handgun. She was advised by dispatch to go to a safe place to get away from the aggressor so she went to the end of the driveway until deputies arrived on scene. The woman said the male subject had possibly fled into the wood wearing jeans and a red T-shirt and armed with a gold handgun. Captain Jimmy Patton said the matter is still under investigation and may also be related to a drug transaction gone wrong.
•A drug overdose was reported in the county last week.
•A fuel pump was struck and damaged at a gas station on Hwy. 98 East last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.