A Dewy Rose man remains in the Madison County Jail without bond after an incident at his girlfriend’s house on Fitts Davis Road last week.
Brandon Lee Knight, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property and simple battery family violence. (No bond)
According to the incident report, Knight and his girlfriend were arguing in the presence of his minor child when he took her keys and got into her SUV in an attempt to leave the home. When she reached across him to take the keys, he began to shove her repeatedly. The child, witnessing the altercation, called the woman’s grandfather, who came to the home and intervened by separating the pair and slapping Knight, who he said he thought was hitting his granddaughter. Knight cranked the SUV and accelerated in reverse, knocking the grandfather to the ground. He then left but returned a short time later and handed over the keys to the girlfriend before being forced to leave on foot by others at the scene.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Amanda Morgan Buice, 48, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of cocaine.
•Maurice Dunn, Jr., 29, Maxeys, probation violation.
•Jason Wade Gurley, 40, Hull, aggravated stalking.
•Scottie Deon Hillsman, 31, Athens, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, hold for Clarke County, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of cocaine.
•Frank Louis Ovinnio, III, 58, Sparks, felony failure to appear. (No bond)
•Angela Mae Patrick, 42, Commerce, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
•Mary Ann Sims, 55, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Edin Iban Avila Lobo, 26, Colbert, driving without a valid license and failure to obey stop sign.
•Reggie Terrell Bryant, 54, Tallahassee, Florida, driving while license suspended and speeding.
•Jose Francisco Camacho-Lozano, 21, Colbert, expired driver’s license, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and speeding. (GSP)
•Esteban Ramirez Castaneda, 22, Athens, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and open container.
•Kerrie Lynn Cleverly-Sisk, 28, Lexington, DUI/alcohol and speeding. (GSP)
•Efrain Dominguez-Tomas, 37, Norcross, driving without a valid license.
•Gilbert Santell Gray, 36, Danielsville, four counts of theft by taking.
•Tyson Jarvis Hill, 39, Elberton, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol, open container, seatbelt violation and speeding.
•Jill Renee Jenkins, 34, Danielsville, brake lights and taillight requirement, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Miguel Angel Jimenez-Argueta, 52, Athens, driving without a valid license. (Danielsville PD)
•Sapphire Jubilee Johnson, 25, Comer, possession and use of drug-related objects and theft by receiving stolen property. (Comer PD)
•Chris Laguna, 23, Elberton, three counts of failure to appear. (GSP)
•Robert Thomas Rubican, 74, Danielsville, driving without headlights when required, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
