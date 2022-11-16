A Dollar General employee at General Daniel Avenue South in Danielsville reported three individuals, approximately 17-to-19 years old, had entered the store Nov. 13 and damaged property.
Other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week include:
•A woman reported a burglary Nov. 7 at her home on Norwood Road in Hull. She stated three pairs of shoes were missing from her son’s bedroom.
•Deputy Daniel Bond met with a man on Nov. 7 at the Colbert Depot, East Fourth Avenue in Colbert, where a dog had been found.
•A domestic dispute was reported at a Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, on Nov. 7, between a man and his uncle. The complainant stated his uncle pulled a pistol on him during the argument.
•Deputy Zachary Brooks dispatched a deer running in circles Nov. 8, believed to be diseased, in the roadway on Lem Edwards Road, Danielsville.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported Nov. 8 during a domestic dispute at a home on Johnny McElroy Road, Colbert, where two men were involved in a physical altercation.
•A woman on Candlestick Drive in Hull reported a theft by deception incident in which she was scammed out of $1,658 in gift cards/receipts.
•A woman reported striking a deer Nov. 9 on Hwy. 72 at Foote McClellan Road in Colbert, causing extensive damage to the front of her vehicle.
•On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Danielsville, Ila and Hull volunteer fire departments, along with the Georgia Forestry Commission, responded to a structure fire, camper fire and woods fire on Brewer Phillips Road, Danielsville.
•Deputy Josh Epps reported Nov. 9 his patrol vehicle struck a steel mailbox on Johnny McElroy Road in Colbert as he was backing out of a driveway, causing damage to the tailgate and rear bumper of the vehicle.
•A runaway juvenile was reported at a home on Sunset Avenue in Danielsville Nov. 9.
•A woman reported a burglary at her home on Crabapple Hollow Road in Hull Nov. 9. She said some furniture items had been taken out of the home and other furniture was put inside.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported at Family Dollar, Hwy. 29 South, Hull Nov. 10, after an employee did a “walk through” of the store. Security footage showed two men take items from the store without paying.
•Sexual battery was reported at a home on Hwy. 29 South in Hull on Nov. 11.
•A woman at an Ed Coile Road in Hull reported her daughter had threatened to kill her.
•An accident involving a deer was reported Nov. 11 on Hwy. 72 North, Hull.
•A man on Old Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, reported Nov. 12 he had to shoot a vicious dog that attacked his dog that was in a pen and chased his 7-year-old son. He advised the dog was not deceased and Deputy Will Townsend stated he discharged his shotgun once to dispatch the dog.
•A man on Crawford W. Long Street, Danielsville, reported Nov. 12 his ex-girlfriend, who grabbed a gun and went back into the residence, was sending him text messages threatening suicide.
•A woman on Hudson River Church Road reported Nov. 11 that she spanked a juvenile for cursing her, slapping her in the face and striking her with two frying pans. She said the juvenile contacted a family member and told them she had struck them. The complainant stated her mother witnessed the incident and had taken the two children and left the residence before sheriff’s officers arrived.
•On Nov. 12, a man on Mimosa Drive, Colbert, reported a UberEats driver became irate when he asked him to move his vehicle off his septic tank.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA and unruly juvenile was reported at a New Hope Church Road, Comer. A 16-year-old juvenile reported his parents had attacked him, but the parents told officers the juvenile had been verbally confrontational with his father and had hit his mother.
•A camper fire was reported on Blacks Creek Church Road in Danielsville Nov. 13.
•A vehicle was found partially in the roadway on Hwy. 72 at New Hope Church Road, Danielsville on Sunday, Nov. 13.
•A woman on Childers Road in Colbert reported Nov. 13 she arrived home after being away for the weekend and found the front door to her residence had been opened and the lock on her camper had been removed. She stated she knew whoever did this went through her financial records in her camper and accessed her bank account.
•A man at a Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, stated he had been in an argument with his wife over their dog on Nov. 13.
•A woman on Willis Glenn Road, Hull, reported Nov. 13, her mother had been causing drama, yelling at others and slamming doors throughout the house.
•Two injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at Moons Grove Church Road and Griffeth Road in Danielsville at 9:19 a.m., Nov. 9.
•A person complained of arm pain after a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 72 at Glenn Carrie Road at 8:44 p.m., Nov. 10.
•A man suffered a head injury after a wreck on Forest Lane at Shoal Creek Road in Colbert at 8:43 a.m. Nov. 8.
•A man complained of neck pain after a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 106 at 11:17 p.m., Nov. 11.
•A person complained of chest pain after a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 29 and Old Danielsville Road at 8:30 a.m., Nov. 7.
