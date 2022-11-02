A domestic dispute involving a man and his son was reported Oct. 24 at a home on Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville.
The father reported he had been assaulted by his live-in son.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A juvenile was transported from Madison County Middle School, Hwy. 172, Comer, for a mental health evaluation.
•A man was given citations for failure to maintain lane, open container and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) on Oct. 24 when he was stopped for reckless driving on Crawford Street at North Main Street, Ila.
•Accidents involving deer were reported Oct. 24 on Hwy. 191 at Hwy. 281, Danielsville, and Hwy. 29 South, Danielsville.
•Theft by taking and theft by possession of stolen mail was reported Oct. 25 at an residence on Adams Clarke Road, Commerce.
•A drunken and disorderly male was reported at a residence on Hwy. 172 in Comer. The man’s wife reported he hit her in the face during an altercation. The man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•A man on Bond Road, Danielsville, reported Oct. 26 he found a cell phone beside the roadway near a house that recently caught fire.
•A man at a Sorrow Patterson Road residence in Colbert reported he got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend and she blocked his exit from the home and he had to go out a window. He said she then sat down in the passenger seat of his vehicle and refused to get out and he removed her in a non-violent manner.
•The store manager at Dollar General on Glenn Carrie Road in Hull reported a man possibly stole some items and then ran out of the store. She said his clothes were
“bulging” and the door alarm went off as he exited.
•A car was located on Hwy. 29 North in Danielsville with its emergency flashers on making it a hazard to traffic on Oct. 26.
•A vehicle crash involving a deer was reported on Hwy. 191 at Hwy. 281, Danielsville.
•A woman on Covey Drive in Colbert reported that after picking her vehicle up from a GMC dealership Oct. 26, she located an Apple car tag and a hidden camera in the car.
•A man on Davis Street, Hull, reported he has been getting harassing calls demanding money from him or they would attack him and steal his information off his phone.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Booger Hill Road, Danielsville, on Oct. 27.
•A man was transported from a Fernwood Drive home in Hull Oct. 27 after he was found unresponsive due to an overdose.
•A woman in Hull took some pills Oct. 27 in an attempt to commit suicide. She was transported to the hospital by EMS for treatment.
•A fight was reported at Madison County High School Madison Street in Danielsville Oct. 25.
•A man on Cody Fowler Road reported the theft of a Honda Rancher with a flat tire from his property Oct. 27.
•A man on C.O. Draper Road in Comer reported someone dumped trash on his property.
•A woman reported striking a deer with her vehicle on Hwy. 172 at Coile Road in Comer.
•A woman on Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, stated over the past year, ever since she was in a bad motor vehicle accident, she has been having things happen around her residence.
•A woman at a home on Horace Reed Road in Danielsville refused to allow her husband, whom she is in the process of divorcing, to gain entry into the residence to gather some of his belongings.
•A Hwy. 106 South, Hull, woman reported Oct. 28 her next-door neighbor was watching her house, with a camera or binoculars, and some words had been exchanged.
•A man reported Oct. 28 he left his wallet on the counter next to the cash register at Neese Grocery, Hwy. 106 South, Danielsville, and when he returned to get the wallet it was gone.
•A water line at a location on Norwood Road in Hull was damaged. The line had reportedly been cut by the neighbors and the water company requested the report.
•An unresponsive man was found lying on the side of Furnace Creek Road, Danielsville. EMS transported the man to the hospital for treatment.
•On Oct. 30 a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Hwy. 72 West at Spratlin Mill Road, Hull, fled an attempted traffic stop.
•A man was issued a citation for no insurance when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Oct. 30 on Old Danielsville Road at Hwy. 29, Hull.
•On Oct. 30 cruelty to children and suicide attempt was reported at a Nowhere Road home in Hull. A juvenile was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
