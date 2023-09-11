Obstruction of law enforcement officers, no tag; expired tag, no valid insurance, no helmet and fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer was recently reported on Hwy. 106 South, Hull, where the driver of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) with no helmet was observed riding on the roadway.
As a traffic stop was attempted the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed, went down behind a residence into the woods and collided with a tree. The driver reportedly went over the handlebars, landed on their feet and fled the scene.
Other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week include:
•A husband and wife on West Pine Avenue, Comer, face charges of trafficking in cocaine after MCSO officers conducted a search warrant at their residence after a tip from another agency that the use, sell and trafficking of illegal drugs was taking place at this residence. The couple was also arrested in Athens-Clarke County on similar charges.
•A motor vehicle accident occurred on Hwy. 29 South, Hull. One driver was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•A motor vehicle accident occurred on Hwy. 72 West and Glenn Carrie Road in Hull. Four people were taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for injuries.
•A woman on Briarwood Lane, Hull, reported that her son had overdosed on heroin and become unresponsive. The male was transported by Madison County EMS to a hospital for treatment.
•A Rose Hill Court, Athens, woman reported her vehicle was keen damaged on the rear bumper at an unknown location.
•A tractor-trailer driver reportedly drove into a yard on Monroe Drive, Comer, causing damage to the lawn and becoming stuck in a ditch on Simms Kidd Road.
•An incident was reported on Glenn Carrie Road, Hull.
•A Madison County Sheriff’s Office officer reported that the window on his vehicle, parked at the MCSO, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, was cracked and had a hole that appeared to be caused by a rock.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Simms Kidd Road, Comer.
•A woman on Madison Avenue, Colbert, reported that her dog was attacked and injured by the neighbor’s dogs.
•A traffic stop was conducted on Hwy. 98 at Church Street, Danielsville, where a woman was observed talking on her cell phone while driving.
•Criminal trespass and burglary was reported on Ferndale Court, Hull, where a woman reported that she believed someone had attempted to break into her residence after she observed the screens on her windows had been damaged and the window had been lifted up.
•A woman on Riverside Court, Danielsville, reported that she found her 93-year-old mother unresponsive and cold to the touch.
•The Royston Postmaster reported that her employee was bitten on her thigh by a German Shepherd as she delivered mail on Shirley Road, Royston.
•An older man, who had reportedly fallen over and was not breathing, was transported by Madison County EMS from a home on Virginia Lane, Hull, to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
•A man on Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, reported that a delivery driver for his propane provider had driven over a landscape tie at the end of his driveway, cracking it.
•Theft by receiving stolen property, driving without a valid driver’s license, driving with no valid driver’s license on person and speeding was reported on Bullock Mill Road, Danielsville, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported on Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, where a woman reported that someone was texting her threatening messages.
•Public indecency was reported on Hendrix Road, Royston.
•Simple battery on a law officer/detention officer and obstruction of law enforcement officers was reported at the Madison County Jail, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, where a female in an intox cell with behavioral issues was standing up on the built-in bench seat refusing to comply with orders given by officers. The female reportedly spit in the eyes/face of one of the officers.
•The burglary of a barn on Joe Cooper Road, Danielsville, was reported.
•A 47-year-old man was found deceased at a home on Hardman Road, Hull.
•Battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) was reported at a home on Paoli Road, Carlton, where a possible physical domestic dispute occurred.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA and cruelty to children was reported at a Virginia Lane, Hull, residence, where a man reported a fight with his ex-girlfriend/children’s mother due to her not taking her medication and having a mental health episode.
•Criminal trespass was reported on College Street, Comer, where a welfare check was requested on a male at this location who had reportedly “flipped out.” The male was transported by Madison County EMS for treatment at the hospital.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Clairmont Avenue, Comer, where a domestic dispute was reported between two females.
•Arson and theft by taking was reported at a home on Woodale Street, Hull, where a woman reportedly took clothes from the home and burned them in a fire pit in front of the home.
•Theft by taking was reported on Commerce Street, Danielsville, where a man reported that a vehicle had been stolen from Madison County Collision Clinic.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA and criminal trespass was reported on Davis Street, Hull, where a physical domestic dispute involving a juvenile was reported.
•No valid insurance, failure to maintain lane and failure to stop at a stop sign was reported on Fowler Freeman Road, Danielsville, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•Driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding was reported on Hwy. 72 at River Road, Carlton, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•A woman on Pine Street, Danielsville, reported that her dog had been attacked by the neighbor’s dog and her dog had to be euthanized.
•Battery was reported at a home on Linda Street, Colbert, where one man reported that another man struck him for no reason.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Paoli Street, Comer, where a domestic dispute had occurred.
•A hit and run accident was reported on Main Street at the Ila City Limits, Danielsville.
•A domestic dispute was reported at a home on James Adams Road, Danielsville.
•A vehicle stolen out of Athens-Clarke County was reported to be possibly located on Horace Reed Road, Danielsville.
