Obstruction of law enforcement officers, no tag; expired tag, no valid insurance, no helmet and fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer was recently reported on Hwy. 106 South, Hull, where the driver of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) with no helmet was observed riding on the roadway.

As a traffic stop was attempted the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed, went down behind a residence into the woods and collided with a tree. The driver reportedly went over the handlebars, landed on their feet and fled the scene.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.