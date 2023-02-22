Madison County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Phillip Hunt reported the driver of a four-wheeler fled from an attempted traffic stop Feb. 16 on Glenn Carrie Road at Chestnut Drive in Hull.
Cpl. Hunt and Deputy Dorsey were at Joy Baptist Church monitoring traffic when the four-wheeler was observed driving in the ditch along the side of Glenn Carrie Road. The driver then turned onto Chestnut Drive towards Virginia Lane now driving on the roadway. The driver was in violation of driving an unregistered vehicle on the roadway.
Cpl. Hunt reported when he activated his emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop the driver looked at him and immediately “popped a wheelie” and accelerated quickly.
The four-wheeler continued fleeing on Virginia Lane, Harve Mathis Road onto Hwy. 29 South. The four-wheeler then turned into the Valero Station’s rear parking lot. As Cpl. Hunt pulled into the parking lot the driver of the four-wheeler “did a donut” and took off down Harve Mathis Road. Madison County Dispatch was notified of this since the four-wheeler was now inside Athens-Clarke County. The speed of the four-wheeler reached 90 miles an hour, traveled in the wrong lane on Hwy. 72 and drove into oncoming traffic.
Cpl. Hunt advised units lost track of the four-wheeler on Hwy. 72. The suspect wasn’t located.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A woman on Double Branch Road in Danielsville reported Feb. 13 that her dog bit her on both arms and legs as she was attempting to keep the dog from going after her smaller dog.
•Deputy Daniel Bond responded Feb. 13 to a home in Colbert, where a man was threatening to harm his sister. The man, who reportedly did not appear to be in his right state of mind, according to Bond, was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
•Sgt. Zachary Brooks reported Tuesday, Feb. 14, he responded to a home on Hwy. 29 North in Danielsville, where a complainant advised a woman was sitting on the front porch of the home and the complainant didn’t know who she was. The barefooted woman, who stated she was from Atlanta, told Brooks her and her boyfriend had an argument while driving in the area and she got out of the car. She said her boyfriend took the car and left her on the side of the road. She told Brooks she first walked to a nearby church, climbed on top of a van and went to sleep. She advised her boots were probably still on top of the van, this was later confirmed and the boots were returned to her. Brooks carried the woman to the MCSO to be picked up by a family member’s close friend.
•Several MCSO officers responded to a home in Colbert Feb. 14 where a caller stated her brother was possibly holding his girlfriend against her will. The brother’s girlfriend denied being held against her will and she went to a neighboring residence to wait for someone to pick her up.
•A woman went to the MCSO Feb. 14 to report that her mother on Bud Freeman Road in Royston was in fear of her male neighbor. The complainant said her mother was afraid to call 911 because her male neighbor, who is believed to be on drugs and on probation, had a scanner and would know who had called. The complainant stated her mother stated the male neighbor had been up all night and around 2 a.m. he was shooting guns.
•Deputy Glen Cowan responded to B&M Auto Sales, Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, Feb. 14, to a report of harassing communications. The male complainant reported he received multiple calls on his cell phone regarding a recent vehicle repossession. The complainant also reported a threatening voice message had been left on the business phone. The complainant advised on Feb. 13, MCSO was called because the couple the car had been repossessed from were chasing the female driver of the repossessed vehicle up Hwy. 29 and the driver was concerned for her safety.
•Madison County Animal Control Officer Misti Morrison responded Feb. 14 to a home on Allen Road where a woman’s two dogs were in a fight and when she tried to break them apart she was bitten on her hands. Madison County EMS administered medical treatment and the woman was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•MCSO deputies were requested Feb. 14 to assist Colbert Volunteer Fire Department personnel with entry into a structure on Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, where smoke was emitting from the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
•Deputy Phillip Hunt responded Feb. 15 to an accident involving a deer on Hwy. 29 North in Danielsville.
•A woman reported Feb. 15 she had been in a physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend when she carried their child to visit the father and for her to retrieve some of her belongings at a home on John Sharp Road in Colbert.
•A man reported an accident involving a deer Feb. 15 on Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville.
•A man at a Hwy. 29 South home in Colberrt reported Feb. 16 someone stole plywood out of the back of his truck parked at his home.
•A man reported Feb. 17, his red metal gate to the path of his hunting property on Fred McElreath Road at New Haven Church Road, Danielsville, was stolen.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA, criminal trespass and simple battery were reported at Blazer’s, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, where someone stated they were going to put sugar in someone else’s gas tank and the male who made the statement was in a fight with a female Blazer’s employee who was his ex-girlfriend.
•A woman on Covey Drive in Colbert reported Feb. 17 that her estranged husband went to the marital home that she had been awarded the exclusive use of and removed a banner from the door and threw it in the trash can.
•The owner of Glatt Auto on Hwy. 29 South in Hull reported Feb. 16 a battery had been stolen out of one of his vehicles.
•Deputy Glenn Cowan reported Feb. 17 that he responded to a home on Garnett Ward Road in Hull where two suspicious males were observed on home surveillance cameras walking around the back of this residence. The back door of the home had a broken window and was unsecure. A man sent by the homeowner stated he walked to the house and observed a male he knows from the neighborhood walking away from the back of the house. When the homeowners arrived and went inside the home they found someone had gone through every room pulling out dresser drawers and overturning beds. The couple advised $800 cash and several prescription medications had been stolen.
•A man was taken into custody Feb. 17 for possession of a Schedule II drug (Fentanyl) and possession of drug-related objects when Deputy Devin Dorsey responded to Diamond Hill Grocery on Hwy. 29 in Hull, where the man was slumped over the steering wheel with his car in drive.
•Cpl. Joshua Rice responded Feb. 17 to the report of the theft of a tailgate off a truck parked on property on Hwy. 72 East, Carlton.
•Deputy Bond responded Feb. 18 to a home on Holman Autry Road in Danielsville, where the complainant reported hearing what he believed was a gunshot and a female believed to be riding on a Gator passing in front of his house stated she had been shot.
•Aggravated assault was reported Feb. 18 at a home on Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, where a man reported his 18-year-old son pulled a knife on an 11-year-old female at the residence.
•On Sunday, Feb. 19, simple assault – FVA and unruly juvenile was reported at a home on Hannah Drive, Colbert, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•Deputy Cowan responded Feb. 19, to a home on South Creek Drive in Hull where a man reported someone in a black truck was loading vehicles onto a trailer possibly without permission.
•Deputy Gary Floyd responded Monday, Feb. 20, to an injured deer on General Daniel Avenue South in Danielsville, where he used his service weapon to dispatch the deer.
