Madison County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Phillip Hunt reported the driver of a four-wheeler fled from an attempted traffic stop Feb. 16 on Glenn Carrie Road at Chestnut Drive in Hull.

Cpl. Hunt and Deputy Dorsey were at Joy Baptist Church monitoring traffic when the four-wheeler was observed driving in the ditch along the side of Glenn Carrie Road. The driver then turned onto Chestnut Drive towards Virginia Lane now driving on the roadway. The driver was in violation of driving an unregistered vehicle on the roadway.

