The Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested five people and seized more than a pound of methamphetamine, $3,295 in cash and guns during a raid and search warrant on a home on Commerce-Neese Road last week.
Officers were informed that a large volume of drug was being sold at that location and placed the home under surveillance, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn.
Residents Donald Kenneth Cowart and his wife Melissa Dawn Cowart, both 47, were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by convicted felons.
Also arrested at the home was Jovante Demtrix Harper, 28, and Tina Amanda Owens, 34, who reportedly lived nearby. They were charged with possession of methamphetamine. Syndey Aaron Jennings, 27, listed as homeless, was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
