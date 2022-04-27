An Elberton man was arrested last week after someone on Christmas Circle called to report a man “covered in tattoos yelling and beating on his door.”
Tyler James Graham, 32, was ultimately charged with loitering, felony terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Deputy Joshua Epps arrived to find the man, later identified as Graham, standing on the porch by the door. Epps and another officer approached him and began to speak with him in the yard. He appeared intoxicated and was stumbling around. He said a friend had told him to come to his home but he was unable to tell the officers what road or even what county he was in. The homeowner said he did not know the man and didn’t want him there.
Two more officers began speaking with him and he became aggressive, according to the report, calling the officers names. He refused to leave so he was arrested for loitering and prowling and had to be forced into the backseat of a patrol vehicle. He then began banging his head on the glass and kicking it. During transport, Epps said Graham threatened his life and his job and said he would kick the officer in the face. At the jail, he had to be restrained in a wrap for his and the jail staff’s safety.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Callie Cassandra Reed, 31, of Jefferson, was arrested on one count of first-degree cruelty to children.
•Trinidy Chaple Salter, 24, Commerce, DUI/alcohol.
•Debra Kay Warner, 38, Carlton, first degree forgery.
•Joshua Adam Willis, 42, Danielsville, defective or no headlights, drug-related object and DUI/drugs.
•Michael Francis Brostrom, 24, Comer, criminal trespass family violence and simple battery.
•Defferious Malek Calhoun, 24, Elberton, probation violation.
•Melissa Nicole Elias, 32, Hull, disorderly conduct.
•Arturo Miguel Nunez-Arellano, 25, Hull, hold for Clarke County.
•Alejandro Rodrigo Arreni Ramirez, 36, Gainesville, criminal trespass family violence.
•Kerry Lynn Moody, 56, Winterville, battery family violence.
•Mary Ann McCrobie, 48, Hull, criminal trespass family violence, simple battery family violence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Matthew Thomas Starrett, 51, homeless, three counts of probation violation.
•Jonathan Rashad Binder, 33, Colbert, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and theft by shoplifting.
•Marky Lucely Chan, 26, Hull, driving without a valid license. (No bond.) (GSP)
•Christopher Jason Findle, 41, Royston, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving with no license on person, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper tag display, no proof of insurance, no tag, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, speeding, tires and violation of driver’s license restrictions.
•Tyrekus Demonta Glenn, 23, Monroe, failure to appear.
•Dywon Antonio Hamilton, 19, Ellaville, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
•Shondrelco Jerod Lee, 32, Bethlehem, probation violation.
•Ashton Demetrius Hailes, 25, Athens, felony third degree forgery.
•Bradley Lamar Hale, 33, Lawrenceville, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, reckless driving and two counts of felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
•Brian Keith Holder, 33, Winterville, probation violation.
•Vincent James Kendall, 59, Marietta, probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.