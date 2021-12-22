An Elberton man was given a recidivist sentence in Madison County Superior Court recently that included jail time.
Xavier Tobias Thornton sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 20 years with the first nine years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $4,000 fine on charges of burglary in the first degree, fraud or theft in obtaining Controlled Substance and two counts of felony theft by taking.
Other recent action in superior court included:
•Timothy Wayne McLendon, of Comer was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 15 years, with the first five years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay $1,000 in fines on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Charges of aggravated assault family violence, false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy and hindering and emergency phone call were dismissed.
•Eric James Rutledge, of Norcross, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve five years with the first year to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of giving a false name or birthdate to a police officer and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon. Charges of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Mitchell Justin Daniel, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 10 years of probation and pay a $2,000 fine on charge aggravated assault family violence. He was also sentenced by Judge Malcom to five years in confinement on charges of battery family violence, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and driving while license suspended. Charges of obstruction of officers, speeding, improper U-turn and improper lane change were dismissed. Daniel has his charges of battery family violence and third degree cruelty to children dismissed by Judge Malcom because the defendant has been sentenced to a substantial matter of time in prison and it was determined in is not in the interest of the court to pursue these charges.
•Kevin Thomas Parham, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 18 years, with 10 years to be served in confinement (suspended upon completion of special conditions) and the remaining eight years to be served on probation and pay a $2,500 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
•Marquez Devon Henson, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 20 years, with the first five years to be served in confinement (suspended upon completion of special conditions) and to pay $2,000 in fines on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first degree criminal damage to property, discharge of gun near highway or street and discharge of firearms on property of another. Charges of three counts of aggravated assault and three count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony were dismissed.
•Trevor Jason Price, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 24 hours of confinement on a charge of possession of drug-related objects (reduced from possession of methamphetamine).
•Trista Magan Worley, of Lavonia, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 20 years with the first four to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay $3,500 in fines on charges of burglary, fraud or theft in obtaining Controlled Substance and two counts of felony theft by taking.
•Matthew Thomas Starrett, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay a $250 fine on charges of theft by taking and criminal damage to property in the second degree. He was also sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Charges of sale of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Jamale Glenn Carruth of Lilburn, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 10 years of probation and pay $1,500 in fines on charges of possession of a Schedule IV substance with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Charges of sale of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Jesse David Young, of Danielsville, had his charge of obstruction of an officer dismissed by Judge Phelps as part of a negotiation on other charges.
•Timothy Michael Nix, of Danielsville was sentenced by Judge Malcom to pay a $250 fine for hindering an emergency phone call. A charge of battery was dismissed.
•Floyd Preston Alewine, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay $1,750 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle without properly securing a load. Charges of crossing a guard line with contraband and violation of duty upon striking a fixed object were dismissed.
•Terry James Hughes, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $250 fine on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended license. A charge of no proof of insurance was dismissed.
•Arturo Nunez-Arellano, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve two years of probation and pay $500 in fine on charges of battery/simple battery family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree. Charges of second degree criminal damage to property and another charge of third degree cruelty to children were dismissed.
•James Wesley Booth, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of hindering an emergency phone call. Charges of criminal damage to property in the second degree simple battery family violence were dismissed.
•Lane Christian Bullock, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 45 days in custody on a charge of criminal trespass.
•Travis B. Evans, of Hartwell, had his charge of harassing phone calls moved to the dead docket by Judge Malcom and will be dismissed upon proof of completion of 40 hours of community service.
•Brian Justin Tolbert, of Hull, had his charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and five counts of possession of drug-related objects moved to the dead docket by Judge Malcom because the case is pending federal indictment.
•Brandi Lynn Andrews, of Homer had her charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, failure to maintain lane and five counts of possession of drug-related objects moved to the dead docket by Judge Malcom because the case is pending federal indictment.
•Gilbert Santell Gray, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from theft by taking).
•Corey Tradon Williams, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve ten years of probation and pay $1,765 on charges of possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute (reduced from possession of hydromorphine with intent to distribute), possession of drug-related objects and failure to wear a safety seatbelt. Charges of possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and two counts of drugs not in original container were dismissed.
•Candace Burney, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve five years of probation and pay a $2,500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (reduced from furnishing prohibited items to inmates).
•Brian Keith Moore, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $1,500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Tammy Jordan McKern, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve four years of probation on charges of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Controlled Substance, reckless driving, drugs not in original container and failure to maintain lane.
