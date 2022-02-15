An Elberton woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Feb. 14 on Poca Road.
Cynthia Rhiannon Barden, 26, died in an accident at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Poca Road at Stella Henley Road in Madison County.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, Barden was driving a black 1997 Ford Explorer southbound on Poca Road, negotiating a right curve. She failed to maintain her lane and overcorrected, then lost control of her vehicle and traveled off the roadway and onto the east shoulder. The Explorer struck an embankment with its undercarriage and overturned. Barden, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
