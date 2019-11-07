An elderly Colbert woman was arrested last week for family violence.
Patricia Ann Sewell, 72, was charged with one count of simple battery-family violence by Deputy Mark Goodson.
Goodson met with Sewell’s husband, who was sitting on the rear of a vehicle with the rear hatch open.
He said he and his wife had been arguing earlier when he came home from his son’s house. He said the argument started because he had been gone for two days and she was upset that he hadn’t helped around the house with the bathroom door and other miscellaneous projects. He said Sewell hit him and he became angry and slapped items to the ground that were stacked in the floor in the kitchen. He then got ready to leave again, but Sewell reportedly refused to give him his phone and wallet.
Goodson then spoke with Sewell who said her husband is never home to help. She became agitated about her husband’s behavior and the fact that he had called the sheriff’s office. She admitted she had slapped him on the back of the head.
Goodson then went to retrieve a notepad and when he returned Sewell was yelling at her husband about taking a revolver. She was placed under arrest and allowed to gather her medications, glasses, footwear and a sweater.
Other incidents investigated by the sheriff’s office included:
•A man on Brittany Point in Colbert reported his truck stolen. The man, who works for a bail bonding company, said he had $4,200 in cash in the console and two Tasers, a ballistic vest and two handguns. He said the truck was locked and it was not repossessed. The truck had been sitting next to an SUV that had the keys in it but it had not been touched, leading him to believe his truck was targeted.
•A woman on Page Road reported her adult daughter missing. She said her daughter left on Oct. 28 about 5 p.m. and took her car to a nearby grocery store. She said she never came home and employees at the store told her they had not seen her. She said she was in Athens that day on Olympic Drive and saw a car about to be towed that looked like hers. She said she pulled over and found that it was her car. The vehicle was locked and her daughter’s stuff was still inside, as well as her purse. She was entered into the GCIC as a missing person.
•A “suicidal person” was reported in the county last week. A deputy responded.
•A disorderly juvenile was reported on Stoneridge Drive. The responding deputy could hear the child yelling obscenities as he drove up to the home. When he entered the home, he found the mother attempting to keep the boy away from a male resident of the home. The officer removed the boy from the room and asked him to go to his room. He continued to be aggressive, according to the report. The deputy noted he could smell alcohol on the boy’s breath and that he appeared to be intoxicated. He eventually had to be handcuffed to gain control of him and was placed in the back of a patrol car while officers spoke with the adults. His mother and the man told officers that the boy came home and entered their bedroom and began being belligerent and aggressive and would not leave the room. He punched walls and damaged them. His mother said the boy was recently kicked out of school and she couldn’t control him anymore. She said she was afraid of him and had no place for her son to go. Department of Juvenile Justice officials told officers to take the boy to a hospital to be medically cleared and then transport him to the detention center in Washington. A juvenile complaint was filed.
•Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to a home on Aaron Brown Road concerning terrorist threats. A couple there told him they have custody of two children in a DFCS case. They also have 10 children of their own. They told him that around 11 or 11:30 p.m. the children’s mother showed up at the home unannounced. They said they are on good terms with her but she was not supposed to show up unannounced. The mother told them to get all the children and leave because her boyfriend was coming to take her children. She also told them that if they were there he would “kill everyone, even the kids” if they would not give him the children. She also said he would take the children for “sex trafficking” if they went with him. They said the boyfriend has been to their home with the mother on a previous occasion but that he has not threatened them directly. They said both the mother and her boyfriend were recently released from jail. They also said that a previous incident had occurred earlier in the week and that the mother has also done this type thing with her ex-husband as well. They said they believed she is using drugs and that is the reason they have custody of her children at this time. They asked for a report in case something happened and so they would have it for custody related issues. They were also informed of the Temporary Protection Order (TPO) process.
•A possible case of child molestation was reported in the county by a DFCS caseworker.
•A two-vehicle accident was reported on Sorrow Patterson Road at 9:23 p.m., Oct. 28.
•A rear-end accident was reported on General Daniel Ave. at 10 a.m., Oct. 28.
•A one-vehicle accident was reported on Neese-Commerce Road at 2:59 p.m., Oct. 28.
•A 26-year-old pregnant woman was reportedly in an accident at 5:34 p.m., Oct. 30, on Nowhere Road.
•A man complained of back pain after a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 98 at Minish Lake Road at 4:36 a.m., Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.