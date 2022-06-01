An employee of Golden Pantry off Hwy. 29 suffered a chemical burn at work May 25.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a box the employee was sitting on busted open and chemicals got on him. His mother picked him up from work and he sat on a trash bag in the vehicle. He got home and took a shower while his mom called 911. When responders arrived, the man’s back, top of his feet and an area on the upper area of his arm were green. He said the chemical was burning his skin. EMS loaded him onto a stretcher and took him to Piedmont Athens Regional.
Officer Craig Vaughn went to the Golden Pantry to identify the chemical in the black box. An employee at the store said the other employee had been warned not to sit on the container and that it was Mr D Oven Cleaner.
Vaughn was shown security camera video of the incident by the store manager. The employee was seen sitting on the black container with a yellow lid.
“(The employee) reached to the back side of the container to secure the lid,” wrote Vaughn. “It appeared to be the lid almost sinking in causing the box to bow outward. A few seconds later (the employee) is seen falling into the container causing the chemical to get on him.”
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A two-vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot at the Madison County Courthouse, Albany Avenue, Danielsville. The drivers of both vehicles stated they were backing out of their respective parking spaces simultaneously and did not see each other.
•Officer Mark Goodson stated he responded to a domestic dispute at a Hull residence, and the female complainant advised her daughter’s boyfriend was “beating on her daughter.” The boyfriend left the residence prior to the arrival of Officer Goodson.
•Officer Goodson responded May 24 to a residence on Shannon Lane, Comer, in reference to a child cruelty incident. The juvenile told Officer Goodson he was having a medical problem, his heart was racing and he felt like he was going in and out of consciousness. Officer Goodson reported the juvenile needed to go to the hospital, but the juvenile’s grandfather refused to go with the juvenile and refused to allow the juvenile to be transported to the emergency room for an evaluation.
•A woman traveling on Hwy. 129 South, Danielsville, reported an object struck her driver’s side window causing the glass to shatter. Officer Glenn Cowan reported a company was in the process of clearing the electrical line right-of-way at the time. Officer Cowan said the company representative made arrangements to have the complainant’s window replaced.
•A woman and her daughter, who live on Sweetgum Alley, Hull, reported the daughter’s boyfriend came to their residence and took the daughter’s Apple watch and he has been texting the daughter and other people from a fake number pretending to be the daughter.
•A woman traveling on Diamond Hill-Colbert Road, Colbert, on Tuesday, May 24, reported a simple assault incident. She stated a man tried to run her off the road and this was not the first time this had happened.
•A juvenile on Bailee Circle, Colbert, told Officer Gibson that a male juvenile told her that he and another juvenile stole a speed limit sign from an unknown location on Hwy. 72 and had left the sign in the complainant’s driveway and he was going to call 911 and tell them she stole the sign. The speed limit sign was located and taken to the MCSO.
•A woman at a Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, residence, reported a wanted female was at her residence. The complainant said two people were at her house and she didn’t want them there.
•An incident of simple assault was reported on Madison Street, Danielsville, on Tuesday, May 24.
•A domestic dispute between a man and woman at an Allen Road, Danielsville, residence was reported. The woman said the two were arguing about him cheating on her. She said the man knocked a dent in her vehicle and she became upset and threw a flowerpot and cracked the windshield on his vehicle.
•A man on Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, reported someone stole his 1994 Ford Mustang that had been sitting in the yard for over a year with the motor missing.
•A man traveling on Hwy. 106, Danielsville, reported a road rage incident. He said the other driver rode extremely close to him, swerved around his car almost causing an accident, slammed on his brakes and put the car in reverse almost hitting the complainant. The complainant said when they both stopped at a convenience store on Hwy. 29 North the other driver stated beating on his driver’s side window. The other driver left the scene before officers arrived.
•A man on Sanford Nicholson Road, Danielsville, reported he received notification from someone claiming to work for an insurance company advising him that someone in Atlanta had purchased a Corvette and a Mercedes-Benz using his information.
•A new cattle gate was reported stolen from a Carey Ford Road, Danielsville, location. The complainant’s neighbor reported seeing a truck in the area on the date of the theft with a new cattle gate in the back of the truck.
•A woman on Cedar Lane, Danielsville, reported there were two dogs that come onto her property and bark at her and her cats.
•A woman at a Eugene Hardman Road, Danielsville, residence reported her husband, whom she has a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) against came to her residence and slashed all four tires on her truck.
•An entering automobile incident was reported at a Woodale Street residence in Hull. The complainant said the driver’s side window on his vehicle was shattered and his gun and wallet were stolen from inside.
•A couple reported a burglary at a vacant residence on Canna Street, Colbert, where the garage had been broken into.
•Deputy Devin Dorsey reported he attempted to stop a driver for speeding, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for a felony offense and failure to stop at a stop sign on Moon Guest Road, Comer, on Friday, May 27.
•A man reported his cousin was stalking him and trespassing on his property on Parsons Road, Comer.
•A man wearing an ankle monitor, who was wanted for obstruction of officers, was reported to be at a residence on Water Lily Way, Hull, on Friday, May 27.
•A woman reported a hit and run on General Daniel Avenue North, Danielsville.
•A theft by taking incident was reported at a McGinnis Chandler Road, Danielsville, residence, where a man reported a four-wheeler missing.
•Criminal damage to property and obstruction of officers was reported on Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, where a possible stolen vehicle was located.
•A highway safety checkpoint was conducted on Diamond Hill-Neese Road, Hull, on Sunday, May 29.
•A man on Charlie Bolton Road at Oak Bend Drive, Hull, report someone was living in a tent on his property and they were not given permission to be there. The man was found asleep inside a camper. As officers were leaving a traffic stop was conducted on the driver of a truck who attempted to turn into the property before fleeing onto Oak Bend Drive. The driver was charged with obstruction of officers and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Burglary, criminal trespass and theft by taking was reported at a Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, residence, where a woman reported her granddaughter had broken into the residence and stolen some items.
•Criminal trespass was reported at an Elm Road, Carlton, residence, where a vehicle had been vandalized.
•A man was found unresponsive inside a barn at a Comer Paoli Road, Comer, residence.
•A man on Hwy. 106 South, Hull, reported an aggravated assault incident. The complainant stated his best friend’s 16 year-old-son, after being told he couldn’t use the complainant’s boat, came out of the residence holding a bladed weapon out in front of him. The complainant said the two traded blows and he noticed the knife. The complainant said he had a holstered Beretta .22 pistol and he fired two shots in the ground to scare the other 16-year-old away from him.
•Minor injuries were reported when a Nissan Rogue and a motorcycle collided at 11:09 a.m., May 23 on Hwy. 72 at James Holcomb Road.
•A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:01 p.m., May 23 in front of the Collins Fire Department on Hwy. 172.
•A vehicle overturned in a two-vehicle accident at 4:50 p.m., May 24 at Hwy. 72 and New Hope Church Road.
