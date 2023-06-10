As the new Atlantic hurricane season kicks off this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reminding people, businesses and state and local governments where they can find the best information on preparedness before hurricane force winds or storm flooding may occur.

“Being prepared and having a plan to protect your family and home is imperative during hurricane season,” said acting EPA Region 4 administrator Jeaneanne Gettle. "We want to inform the public — particularly people in storm-prone coastal areas throughout the Southeast — about how they can prepare for hurricane season and help protect their communities, the environment and first responders by mitigating hazardous waste and securing potential harmful debris before storms strike."

