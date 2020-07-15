Warrants have been issued for family violence for a Hull woman who allegedly attacked her mother, knocking her out of her wheelchair.
Deputy Kenneth Bowen was dispatched, noting that there was an extensive history of domestic violence at the same address.
He met with a man who told him he was the victim’s brother-in-law. He said the woman’s daughter came to the home and began arguing with her mother and pushed her to the ground where she landed on her back and struck her head.
Bowen then spoke with the victim, who he noted was obviously in pain. She told him that her daughter came in and began accusing her and her granddaughter of sleeping with her (daughter’s) husband. She also accused the granddaughter of being pregnant by her husband.
The victim said she asked her daughter to leave multiple times but she didn’t. The daughter also called her a “whore” before pushing her out of the wheelchair to the ground.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A man who lives in Rose Hill Place subdivision reported that his home had been burglarized. He told Deputy Mason Bennett that upon returning from a trip to Chicago he found his mailbox lying on the ground and then discovered that his house had been gone through. There were picture frames on the ground, two kitchen chairs thrown over and loose popcorn all over his bed. Outdoor motion cameras showed who he identified as his ex-girlfriend entering his residence through the garage door and remaining inside for a short period of time. He said she had called him during the night and told him she was going to destroy his house. He said she has not lived with him for over a year.
•A vehicle was reported stolen on Hwy. 29 South last week. Cpl. Zach Brooks spoke with the victim in his front yard who told him he had purchased the Chevy Trailblazer to repair and sell. He said he didn’t have it registered to himself yet nor was it insured. He said it was taken some time overnight.
•The owner of All Seasons Storage on Moriah Church Road reported that someone had drilled holes in all his storage units and that one had been broken into. He told Cpl. Zach Brooks that he thinks someone planned to install a camera to see what was inside the units before breaking into them. He estimated each of the 48 doors would cost $500 each to replace.
•A man on Garnett Ward Road reported that the door of his home had been kicked in while he was at work and two guns were taken from his bedroom.
•A man on Rose Hill Place reported that three guns were taken from his unlocked Chevy Malibu. He said he was going to the shooting range the following day and had put the guns in his car for that reason.
•Two females, one reportedly with a knee injury, were rescued from the Broad River by Madison County Rescue Saturday afternoon.
•A structure fire was reported at 3:35 p.m. July 12 on Dove Road in Colbert.
