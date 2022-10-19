Former Madison County High School science teacher and Foothills Education Charter High School director Andy Felt was sentenced to 90 days confinement and 10 years probation on two counts of peeping tom. He was booked into the county jail Oct. 14 to begin serving his sentence.
Felt used an electronic device to record two victims in a faculty bathroom at Foothills in Danielsville Oct. 22, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.