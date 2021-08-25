An incident on Fennell Lane that resulted in an elderly man possibly falling down the stairs remains under investigation, according to Captain Jimmy Patton of the sheriff’s office.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home there on Aug. 17. Dispatch told them they could hear screaming in the background while speaking to the caller. They were also told the man had “been pushed” or had fallen down the stairs and was unresponsive and CPR was being administered.
A woman there also said she had been choked by the elderly man.
The man was transported to the hospital and the four individuals at the home were interviewed. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was also called in to assist. Patton said the incident remains under investigation, but at this time it doesn’t appear the man actually fell down the stairs but instead had some type of medical situation after the family argument.
In another incident, a man on Virginia Lane reported that he had been receiving text messages with pictures of a dead body. The man showed the officer three pictures from an unknown number and it included the victim’s full name and address. The offender stated he was part of a cartel and a pimp and that he has the victim’s name and address and threatened to kill him and his family unless he pay a fee for “wasting his girl’s time.” The three pictures contained one of human remains chopped in trash bags with handwritten note; the second was a male beaten with his hands tied behind his back in the woods somewhere and the third was of a dead body that seemed to be the same male in the second picture. The victim stated he was on the phone app Tender and has been talking with women but that once he finds out they are part of a prostitution ring he deletes the chat. He was told not to delete any of the messages or phone calls related to this incident. The matter was turned over to the investigations unit.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A woman on Poca Road reported that she and others spotted a male near her garage/shop. She said the man with her jumped out and chased the male but lost him in the woods. She described him as possibly homeless, shaggy, with tattered clothing and wearing a scarf over his face. Nothing was found to be missing.
•A man reported an incident of road rage. He told an officer that he got behind a white work truck that pulled out in front of him that was going about 35 mph on Hwy. 29 at Briarwood Lane. He said he honked his horn and passed the truck, which then pulled in next to him at the Golden Pantry in Hull. The driver proceeded to pull out a rifle and point it at the victim, threatening him. The victim pulled up to a gas tank and the driver followed him in his vehicle, exited his work truck and began threatening and shouting at him. He described the man as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches with a beard and gave a possible tag number. The deputy was unable to locate the vehicle, which came back to as being registered to the University of Georgia.
•A deputy was dispatched to the Golden Pantry on Hwy. 29 in Hull one morning last week regarding a white male passed out in his vehicle at a gas pump. The man had reportedly been there for about three hours. The man was found to have a warrant out of Jackson County and drove him to meet a deputy at the county line. After waiting for someone who did not arrive to come get the vehicle, the deputy called a wrecker service to have it towed. While inventorying the contents, drugs, scales, needles and other drug paraphernalia were found inside it.
•The county coroner requested an autopsy by the state medical examiner’s office after the passing of a seven-week old Madison County infant that “appears to be a co-sleeping death.”
•The Red Cross was called in to assist residents after a structure fire at 90 Northwood Circle in Colbert at 1:50 a.m., Aug. 19. The sheriff’s office, EMS, as well as Colbert, Danielsville and Neese-Sanford volunteer fire departments responded to the fully involved structure fire.
•A female driver and a 2-year-old passenger were transported to an Athens hospital after an accident Aug. 16 on Griffeth Road.
•A driver rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped for a Madison County school bus at 3:24 p.m., Aug. 20. The drivers of both vehicles reported injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.
