A person died in a fire at 248 Osley Mill Road Thursday afternoon.
Madison County Coroner Julie “Coach” Harrison is holding off on identifying the decedent until the Medical Examiner’s Office in Atlanta examines the remains. She transported the deceased to Atlanta Friday afternoon. Harrison said the decedent used an assistive device for walking. Carlton, Comer and Collins fire departments responded to the blaze. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.