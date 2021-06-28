A residential fire on Peach Orchard Road in Danielsville June 25 has been ruled an act of arson.
The case is under active investigation, and fire officials are asking for the help of the community to bring the suspect(s) to justice.
The 22-year-old, 1,900-square-foot house suffered heavy damage from the fire.
“Our arson investigator on the scene determined a fire was intentionally set in the living room area of the house,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the state fire investigations unit at 1-800-282-5804.
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation. In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.
