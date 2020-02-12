The Red Cross was called in to assist a man and woman after a structure fire at 693 Peaceful Lane, Danielsville, at 11 p.m., Feb. 4.
Shiloh and Danielsville volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.
A fire at an abandoned house at 378 Horace Reed Road in Danielsville was reported at 12:20 p.m., Feb. 6.
A woman was injured on Joe Cooper Road at 5:44 p.m. Feb. 9 when she was pinned between a car and tree. The 80-year-old was reportedly awake an alert after the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.