A Florida woman faces several charges in Madison County.
Deanna Shiree Hawk, 28, North Clyde Morris Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL, was arrested by Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and charged with obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA) and simple battery – FVA.
According to the report, Hawk was in a heated dispute with the father of her child at a home on Diamond Hill-Neese Road, Hull. The report stated that Hawk was attempting to obtain custody of the 6-year-old juvenile and that this is an ongoing issue.
The father stated he received the custody papers on Aug.28, awarding him full custody of the juvenile. He said Hawk arrived at the home and he ordered her to leave his residence, but she refused.
He stated that Hawk repeatedly told the juvenile he was a rapist and while he was on the phone with Madison County 911 she grabbed his left arm (holding the phone) and pushed his arm down preventing him from talking with dispatchers, while simultaneously talking over him. He advised he was finally able to get her out of his house and he secured the door to prevent her re-entry.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Tritton Noah Brown, 29, Lawrence Street, Cornelia, probation violation.
•Grayson Bailey Cabe, 22, Washington Parkway, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Richard Dwayne Flanagan, 51, North Avenue, Athens, probation violation.
•Gavin Austin Gresham, 22, Hwy. 98 West, Commerce, probation violation.
•Jacob Mitchell Henderson, 21, Country Lane, Danielsville, parole violation.
•Christopher A. Johnson, 27, McGinnis Chandler Road, Commerce, Barrow County hold.
•Santel D. Simmons, 39, Magnolia Drive, Macon, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, possession of marijuana, no proof of valid insurance – motor vehicle, standards for brake lights and signal devices, tag light illumination required and unlawful for any person to purchase, possess or have under his/her control any contraband.
•Tracy Blane Waldron Jr., 40, Lathen Road, Commerce, was charged with battery – FVA, cruelty to children, false imprisonment and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call after he was involved in a physical domestic dispute with his girlfriend on Rogers Mills Road, Danielsville.
•April Michelle Whiteaker, 31, Rogers Mill Road, Danielsville, hold for Barrow County.
•Trent Antonio Wymbs, 53, Creek Wood Drive, Hull, probation violation.
•Emaline Brunning, 19, Cedar Fork Road, Toccoa, DUI – alcohol.
•Timothy Earl Dalton, 55, East Fifth Avenue, Colbert, DUI – drugs, failure to have valid driver’s license on person, speeding (46-999 miles over) and windshields and windshield wipers violation.
•Shakira Denise Heard, 17, Greenfield Drive, Statham, DUI – drugs, possession of marijuana and speeding 45 mph (26-35 miles over).
•Antonio Xaviar Hudson, 40, Nunnally Street, Athens, was charged with aggravated stalking, battery – FVA, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call and theft by taking for his involvement in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend at a home on Buddy Moore Road, Colbert. The woman flagged down a MCSO deputy and advised she was in a domestic dispute at home and that she ran out of the house half naked because her boyfriend took her phone. A protection order against Hudson to stay away from the female was confirmed.
•Jovaunta Shinterrio Hutchinson, 28, North Main Street, Danielsville, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI and possession of marijuana.
•Brent Jonathan Jones, 39, Berkley Road, Carlton, Walton County hold.
•Cashia Denene Rutledge, 35, Academy Church Road, Jefferson, cruelty to children – causing excessive physical or mental pain.
•Jennifer Laurent Spratlin-Adams, 40, Diamond Hill-Colbert Road, Colbert, failure to appear.
