Former Madison County Commission Chairman John Scarborough was sentenced Aug. 27 in Probate Court by Associate Judge Jill R. Wright to one year probation for driving under the influence, 24 hours in jail (credit for time served), 40 hours of community service, DUI school/alcohol risk reduction, and a fine of $835, plus the supervision fees/surcharges on top of the fine.
His plea agreement included the dismissal of a charge of obstructing an officer.
Scarborough had been drinking when he responded to a coroner’s call July 28 in a county vehicle, while serving as a deputy coroner. The dismissed obstruction charge was for allegedly grabbing and pushing an officer by the arm.
