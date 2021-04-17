Former Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Norton Davis, 35, of Colbert, was charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation April 15 with of two counts of aggravated assault. Davis turned himself into the Clarke County Jail without incident.
On April 12, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department requested that the GBI investigate an officer-involved shooting. The investigation indicated that Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Deputy Davis attempted to stop Patrouski Hodges, 27, of Athens, for speeding on U.S. Hwy 78 in Oglethorpe County. Hodges eventually pulled over on U.S. Hwy 78 in Clarke County.
Hodges’ car was pulled to the right side of the road. During the incident, Deputy Davis’ patrol car struck Hodges’ car. Davis got out of his car and gave verbal commands to Hodges, who proceeded to drive away. Deputy Davis fired three shots at the car, striking the car twice. Afterwards, there was a pursuit that ended at Grey Friar Road in Athens-Clarke County. No one was shot, and no one was injured.
Hodges was taken to the Oglethorpe County Jail for charges made by the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office for traffic related violations. A passenger in the vehicle driven by Hodges was taken to a local area hospital as a precautionary measure.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be provided to the Clarke County District Attorney for prosecution.
This is 21st officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.