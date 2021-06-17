Four people were arrested June 13 after a tow truck stolen from Gainesville was located at a Transco Road residence in Comer.
Marc Anthony Black, 51, Gainesville, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and when a person is a party to a crime. Kimberlee Renee White, 22, Auburn, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and when a person is a party to a crime. Cameron Gregory, 33, Alto, faces a charge of theft by receiving stolen property. And Katie Thacker, 46, Auburn, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Barrow County.
Sgt. Jason Gaddy responded after a GPS device on the vehicle showed it to be at the Transco Road locale.
Gaddy spoke with White, who was driving a Ford Explorer, and Black, who was a passenger in the Explorer, which was registered to a woman in Hoschton. Both White and Black said they were on probation for drug possession. Gaddy then searched the vehicle and found reflective lettering stickers beside the driver’s seat console that appeared to say “State,” which is part of the wrecker service company name.
Another man living at the residence said Gregory had driven the tow truck to the property and arrived there at 6:30 a.m., June 13. He said Gregory told him he would leave the tow truck at the residence and would come back for it in a couple of days. He said he noticed stickers peeled off the truck and “figured something was up with the truck.” He said he told Gregory he needed to park the tow truck away from the house to keep the yard from looking like a junkyard. He also said he planned to call law enforcement after the others left because something didn’t seem right.
Gaddy noticed fresh tire marks through tall grass leading away from the driveway into a wooded area behind the house. The resident told Gaddy that the tow truck was parked in an old chicken house at the edge of the woods.
Gregory told Gaddy he didn’t know how the truck got there and that he rode with Black and White to the residence. He told the sergeant he was on parole for theft. Gaddy then cuffed Gregory and detained him in a patrol car as he went to search the chicken house, where he found a red tow truck with a license tag matching the stolen vehicle. Gaddy then questioned Black and White who denied having any knowledge of the truck and who both said Gregory rode with them to the residence, which contradicted what the resident at the property said. Gaddy asked about the stickers by the driver’s seat in the Explorer that appeared to be taken from the truck. White couldn’t provide an answer on why they were there.
Gaddy reported that he believed White and Black were there to pick up Gregory. He seized cell phones from White and Black to download at a later time to search for evidence of knowledge of the stolen vehicle.
Katie Thacker, Gregory’s mother, was inside the residence. She was wanted in Barrow County for probation violation.
Black, White, Gregory and Thacker were all transported to the Madison County Jail.
In another arrest, Miranda Dawn Lockard, 29, Athens, was charged with battery — family violence after an altercation with her mother at a Blacks Creek Church Road residence. The mother claimed Lockard attacked her. Officer Joshua Rice said the mother had scratches on her neck and face. Lockard said her mother made the marks herself and has a history of doing so.
In a separate incident, Gerald Smith of Hull was charged with reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and failure to maintain lane after an off-duty Banks County deputy, M. Kelley, witnessed Smith pass him on Hwy. 29 in Clarke County at the Madison County line. The deputy reported that Smith passed a vehicle on Hwy. 29 on the right-hand side. Officer Christian Sisk said Kelley said he pursued Smith in excess of 105 mph to catch up to the vehicle, which turned onto Garnett Ward Road. Smith attempted to pull into a driveway, but Kelley blocked the path, exited his vehicle and held the driver at gunpoint and advised him to stop. Smith told Kelley he was going home, that Kelley didn’t have any jurisdiction and he pulled into his driveway and parked in his garage. Sisk responded to the incident and placed Smith in handcuffs. After contacting his supervisor about the situation, he transported Smith to the jail without incident.In another incident, April Marie McCue, 45, Athens, was charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree after a domestic dispute in Carlton. Officer Austin Shubert reported that McCue admitted that she damaged a man’s vehicle with a baseball bat during a fight. EMS had been dispatched to the residence earlier in response to a reported pepper spraying, but law enforcement was not called because the spraying was reported as accidental. McCue told Shubert that she and the man had been struggling over her keys, which had pepper spray attached, when they were both sprayed. She said the man also hit her vehicle and had grabbed her hair and struck her cheek. Shubert reported that there was no physical evidence that McCue had been struck.
Others charged last week in Madison County include:
•Joshua Lee Drake, 30, Colbert, battery — family violence.
•Kimberly Elaine Griffin, 31, Blairsville, probation violation.
•Anthony Lamar Hollies, 34, failure to appear for a finger-printable charge.
•Tiffany Jai McMinn, 40, Colbert, driving on the wrong side of the road, drugs not in original container, DUI, failure to drive within a single lane, marijuana — less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Derica Merritt, 28, Athens, probation violation.
•Edward Stefan Mims, 24, Athens, probation violation.
•Tyheem DreKendrick Newman, 29, Elberton, failure to appear for a finger-printable charge.
•Andrew Glenn Perkins, 33, Hull, burglary in the second degree, theft by deception and two counts of theft by taking.
•Andrew Paul Rossi, 21, Athens, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Cindy Ann Stamey, 48, Danielsville, hold for U.S. marshals.
•Jason Larry Bond, 45, Talmo, marijuana — possession of less than an ounce and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Megan Leighann Bond, 34, Danielsville, marijuana — possession of less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Brandon William Cardoso, 20, Melrose, MA, DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container violation.
•James Derek Collier, 42, Orchard Hill, hold for Hart County.
•Alice Marie Drake, 43, Nicholson, obstruction of an officer.
•Margaret Brittian Dukes, 52, Athens, theft by taking.
•Kayla Milyn Epps, 32, DUI and seat belt violation.
•Quindarrius Rayshun Hawkins, 29, Cornelia, failure to appear for a finger-printable charge.
•Carlos Hernandez-Romero, 57, Danielsville, driving without a valid license and failure to drive within a single lane.
•Connie Dean McCune, 51, Danielsville, DUI and failure to signal when turning.
•Jason William McDaniel, 33, Hull, disorderly conduct.
•Raymond Cole McDaniel, 29, Bishop, probation violation.
•Karsten Allen McKenzie, 24, Colbert, criminal trespass, simple assault — family violence and three counts of terroristic threats and acts.
