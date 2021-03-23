Four people were arrested following a vehicle chase on March 17.
Investigator Sam Beard and other officers were conducting surveillance of a residence on S&M Drive in Colbert regarding Jonathan Strickland, 35, of Nicholson, being at that residence with active arrest warrants from Jackson County for aggravated assault.
Strickland was ultimately arrested on multiple charges, including acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, adult restraint law seat belt, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey a stop sign, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, littering highway, no proof motor vehicle insurance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, reckless driving, speeding, tire requirements, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and three counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty.
Also arrested were:
•Tiffany Lashay Strickland, 33, Athens, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, adult restraint law seatbelt violation and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Teresa Lynn Wagner, 52, Nicholson, adult restraint law seat belt, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Greg William Owens, 49, Jefferson, adult restraint law seat belt, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
As Beard and other officers watched the residence, a white Ford F-150 left the residence with Strickland driving and the three others in the pickup with him. Beard began to follow the truck as it turned onto McCannon Morris Road and notified other units in the area that Strickland had been spotted.
A chase ensued with the pickup traveling at a high rate of speed.
Beard watched as Strickland would drive on the opposite side of the roadway while on Diamond Hill Neese Road, often times forcing oncoming traffic to have to drive on the shoulder to avoid a wreck. Beard also observed as Strickland began throwing random items from the vehicle. Officer Justin Hanley advised dispatch of the locations of the items as they were being thrown from the driver side window of Strickland's vehicle. Beard continued to pursue Strickland coming up to the intersection of Diamond Hill Neese Road and Highway 106. Beard watched as Strickland ran through the intersection of Highway 106 and Diamond Hill Neese Road never stopping for the stop sign. Beard used caution and continued through the intersection onto Neese Commerce Road. Beard continued to pursue Strickland leaving the roadway, driving across a corner of the property at the corner of Neese-Commerce Road and Martin Griffith Road, exiting the property and continuing onto Martin Griffith Road towards Sanford Road. Beard continued to pursue Strickland on Martin Griffith Road. While on Martin Griffith Road, Strickland slammed on brakes attempting to make Beard's vehicle strike Strickland's vehicle and cause Beard to wreck, according to the report. Beard avoided the collisions and continued to pursue Strickland.
The pursuit continued onto Sanford Road. Strickland failed to stop at the stop sign at Martin Griffeth Road at Sanford Road. While on Lloyd Nelms Road, Beard observed as Strickland slammed on brakes and attempted to cause a collision with Bennett's patrol vehicle and Strickland's vehicle. Beard reported that Strickland continued to drive on the opposite side of the road while on Lloyd Nelms Road. Beard watched as Strickland entered a sharp curve to the right just before the Jackson County Line and Strickland was on the wrong side of the road. As Beard was coming through the curve Beard watched as Strickland forced a light blue Honda off the roadway and onto the shoulder. The pursuit continued. As the pursuit approached Highway 334 in Jackson County, Strickland slammed on brakes causing Bennett's patrol vehicle and Strickland's vehicle to make contact. Beard made an evasive maneuver to the left to avoid a collision and continued the pursuit across Highway 334 onto Cooper Farm Road.
After about a half of a mile on Cooper Farm Road, there was no traffic and a short straight section of the roadway with minimal ditches on either side. Beard moved in to the right side of Strickland's vehicle from the rear in an attempt to perform a PIT maneuver. Strickland saw Beard's movements and slammed on brakes causing Beard to strike the rear of Strickland's vehicle near the passenger side tail light of Strickland's vehicle causing significant damage to Beard's patrol vehicle. Beard began to reposition to attempt the PIT and Strickland steered right to avoid the PIT. Beard immediately steered left set up quickly on the driver’s side of Strickland's vehicle making contact with the front right of Beard's vehicle and the left rear of Strickland's vehicle. Beard performed a PIT maneuver at that time causing Strickland's vehicle to spin around leaving the roadway on the opposite side of the roadway knocking down a mailbox and coming to a final stop unable to flee. Beard placed the front driver side head light of Beard's vehicle to the front driver's side headlight of Strickland's vehicle to prevent further pursuit. Beard saw Strickland exit the Ford truck and flee on foot. Hanley and Deputy Mason Bennett pursued Strickland on foot apprehending Strickland after a short foot chase. Beard and another investigator took the passengers of the Ford truck into custody. Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
Upon JCSO arrival, Jackson County EMS was dispatched to check out all parties involved. Jonathan Strickland and Tiffany Strickland were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional by ambulance. The Georgia State Patrol responded and handled the vehicle crash portion of the incident. Beard gave a statement to the GSP trooper who issued multiple citations to Jonathan Strickland.
A search and inventory of the truck located a quantity of methamphetamine and items thrown out during the chase included digital scales. Wagner and Owens were taken to jail and after being released from the hospital. Both of the Strickland individuals were also taken to jail.
After arrival at the jail, Sgt. Hanley found a bag of methamphetamine in the backseat of his patrol car, along with Owens’ driver’s license directly behind where Owens was seated.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Nathaniel Bailey, Jr., 51, Colbert, probation violation.
•Jonah William Busbee, 25, Calhoun Falls, SC, probation violation.
•David Salvatore Cook, 31, Commerce, two counts of probation violation. (No bond)
•Eddie Martin Cowan, Jr., 42, Colbert, aggravated assault. (No bond)
•Leon Steven Davis, 45, Hull, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements provided and a probation violation.
•Felipa Duarte-Pineda, 33, no address listed, driving without a valid license and speeding. (GSP)
•Blake Samuel Elrod, 19, Hull, order to incarcerate.
•Justin Grant Gillespie, 35, Hull, first-degree cruelty to children. (No bond)
•Connie Melissa Hand, 39, Lexington, probation violation. (No bond)
•Dylan Shawn Mann, 19, Conyers, probation violation.
•Tina Amanda Owens, 34, Hull, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of methamphetamine.
•Douglas Bradley Prather, 41, Elberton, probation violation.
•Terrance Lee Rucker, 27, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Shadarius Lamante Allen, 20, Winterville, marijuana possession less than an ounce. (Danielsville PD)
•Shane Bridges, 48, Jefferson, hold for another county.
•William Anthony Campbell, 45, Comer, DUI/alcohol, endangering a child by DUI, laying drags, minor restrain law (ages 5 to 17), open container in vehicle and reckless driving.
•Dara Elizabeth Davison, 38, Commerce, simple battery family violence.
•Billy Coson Elder, 31, Watkinsville, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification.
•Blake Samuel Elrod, 19, Hull, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Elisa Leeann Haggard, 33, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Sydney Aaron Jennings, 27, Homer, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Demetrius Antwon Lumpkin, 34, Athens, failure to appear.
•Laura Anne Marsh , 40, Athens DUI/alcohol and speeding.
•Ansley Faith McDonald, 19, Eatonton, DUI/drugs, marijuana possession less than an ounce and speeding.
•Justin Dwight Millwood, 33, Maysville, hold for Banks County.
•Luz Maria Garcia, 28, Elberton, hold for Elbert County.
•Quintavious Deion Powers, 21, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Kheland Jamond Robertson, 25, Hartwell, failure to appear.
•Amanda Dawn Smith, 25, Carlton, hold for Banks County.
•Tyrique Quamane Walker, 24, Commerce, hold for another county.
•Donna Sue Wright, 52, Hartwell, driving while license suspended or revoked and expired or no registration or title.
