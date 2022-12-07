Four people were arrested on driving under the influence (DUI) charges during a joint safety checkpoint conducted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol on Dec. 3 and 4 on Nowhere Road at Sanford Road, Hull.
The following were arrested:
•Rakeim Jaquin Hillsman, 29, Star Drive, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license, driving under the influence (DUI) of multiple substances, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no insurance, operating of a vehicle with an improper license plate and simple battery.
•Judy Danielle Hornsby, 38, Bostwick, DUI – multiple substances, expired vehicle tag or decal and no proof of motor vehicle insurance.
•Kyle Jeffrey Mudry, 27, Hoods Mill Road, Commerce, DUI – alcohol, expired vehicle tag or decal and failure to have a valid driver’s license on person.
•Addie Dennis Pogue Jr., 51, Leon Ellis Road, Hull, DUI – multiple substances and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Aaron Lake Hallberg, 24, Hwy. 72 East, Carlton, driving under the influence (DUI) – alcohol, failure to drive within a single lane and following too closely.
•Edward Stefan Mims, 25, Rhodes Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Rolando Nunez, 47, Rolling Ridge Drive, Gillsville, hold for Hall County.
•Carissa Octavia Patman, 36, Hwy. 29 South, Lot 5, Hull, probation violation.
•Jerry Preston Shead, homeless, criminal trespass.
•Cory Anthony Tortorici, 29, Salisbury Lane, Dahlonega, probation violation.
•Vicente Pablo Calmo, 22, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
