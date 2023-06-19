Four people face charges in Madison County following a traffic stop.
On Monday, June 12, around 9:30 p.m. a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a car with only one operational headlight on Hwy. 72 West at James Holcomb Road, Hull.
The following individuals were charged:
•The driver, Christopher Blaine Chandler, 37, Camelot Drive, Athens, faces charges of driving without headlights when required, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
•Richard Allyn Griffiths, 61, Brownwood Drive, Hull, a passenger, was charged with possession of marijuana, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver to an inmate a controlled substance.
•Christopher Lawrence Scott, 36, Hwy. 29 North, Lot E3, Athens, a second passenger, was charged with giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Stephanie A. Sharp, 47, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, a third passenger, faces charges of open container in a vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
A fourth passenger in the car was not charged.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Lane Christian Bullock, 29, Oak Circle, Hull, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA0, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, probation violation and theft by taking.
•Patrick Henry Cagle, 50, Timber Ridge Lane, Colbert, was charged with battery – FVA and terroristic threats and acts after he assaulted his sister and another female.
•Everett Wendell Faust, 59, Madison Avenue, Colbert, was charged with simple battery after he assaulted an employee at the Valero Gas Station on SR 72, Colbert.
•Destiny Ann Fuller, 21, Grover Taylor Road, Demorest, aggravated assault.
•Anthony Tarrell Hall, 39, Norwood Circle, Athens, three counts of failure to appear and probation violation.
•Dontavious Johnson, 34, Johnson Road, Atlanta, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•Walter Howard Leachman, 49, James Holcomb Road, Hull, failure to appear.
•Kelly M. Lewis, 40, Sanders Drive, Hartwell, house for Royston.
•Brian Keith Moore, 46, Planter Gunnel Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Courtney Marcel Thomas, 27, Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•Justin Michael Thomas, 31, Macedonia Church Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Christina Hudson, 45, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, hold for Habersham County.
•Edgar A. Jimenez Cruz, 24, Lillian Circle, Stockbridge, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
•Roberto Solorano Mondragon, 23, Hwy. 29, Lot 32B, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license and improper tag display.
•Kevin Michael Suhadolnik, 29, Busbin Lane, Colbert, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Valerie Questhia Thomas, 49, Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, probation violation.
•Lisa Anne Walton-Scogin, 55, Stone Stewart Road, Hull, was charged with criminal trespass after she was observed at Neese Grocery after being banned from the store.
