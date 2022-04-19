A Gainesville man remains in the Madison County Jail without bond after he was charged with child molestation.
In addition to the one count of molestation, Kevin Wayne Stratton, 43, was also charged with rape and felony sexual battery (second or subsequent conviction).
According to Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn, the alleged crimes occurred over an 18-month period with a juvenile who lived in the same household as Stratton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.