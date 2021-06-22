Georgia has amended its outdoor burn notification system.
The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has announced that as of July 1, the law no longer requires a burner to inform the GFC online or by phone about their intention to burn leaf piles and yard debris.
However, the Environmental Protection Division’s summer burn ban remains in place through Sept. 30 for 54 northern Georgia counties, including Madison County.
Several safety precautions are mandated by the new law: space — 25 feet between fire and woodlands and 50 feet between fire and structures; sunrise to sunset; the person responsible for the fire must stay onsite until the fire is completely extinguished and there is no risk of burn escaping.
Agriculture, silviculture and land-clearing burns for residential or commercial development do require notification to the forest ranger and a permit is still required for those activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.