A woman reported finding what appeared to be a bullet hole in the storm glass in her son’s bedroom window after hearing a loud bang near the back of her home on Bishop Carey Road.
Her son stated at the time he was standing two-to-three feet from where the bullet struck.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•Trespassing was reported at a home on Northwood Circle, Colbert, where two males reportedly walked into a home where a 12-year-old was home alone. The men explained they were at the wrong address.
•No valid insurance and speeding were reported on Hwy. 29 South at Moons Grove Church Road, Danielsville, where a female was stopped for speeding 90 mph in a 55-mph speed zone.
•An elderly woman who lives on Pine Street in Danielsville went to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with her son to report financial transaction card fraud and exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons. The woman said her bank advised her daughter had her mother’s bank information hooked up to her Cash App and was sending money to her account from her mother’s account without permission. The fraudulent charges amounted to $600.
•A warrant was taken for simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) for his involvement in a domestic dispute with the mother of his two children at a home on Cooper Road in Comer.
•An investigation was started on a female in Colbert for drugs – manufacture/sell/distribute of Schedule I and II drugs.
•Financial transaction card fraud was reported by a woman on Maple Wood Lane, Hull, where she stated $105 was missing from her EBT card.
•A woman on Rogers Mill Road in Danielsville reported theft by taking where possible mail theft had occurred.
•Theft by taking was reported at the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter in Colbert-Danielsville Road in Danielsville where a woman reported her iPhone had been stolen.
•A Madison County School Resource Officer at Comer Elementary School, Gholston Street, Comer, reported an incident of obstruction of law enforcement officers and safety belt usage: child restraint/17 years of age and under.
•A woman on Hwy. 172, Colbert, reported criminal trespass and property damage to her vehicle while it was parked in her driveway.
•Simple battery was reported at a home on Del Cedar Lane, Colbert, where a dispute was reported.
•Battery was reported at Comer Health and Rehab, Paoli Street, Comer, where one resident supposedly slapped another resident.
•A man traveling on Hwy. 106 at Poca Road in Danielsville reported someone was cutting grass and a stick came out of the mower and struck his vehicle causing damage to the driver’s side rear door.
•A woman went to the MCSO, Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, and reported someone stole her golf cart and golf cart charger out from under her shed at her home.
•A woman went to the MCSO and reported aggravated battery at Danielsville Elementary School.
•A man on Hardwood Lane in Carlton reported a woman he allowed to stay in his home stole $400 in cash from his wallet. The complainant stated he noticed his deceased mother’s medication in the woman’s purse and his phone was missing when she left the residence.
•Several MCSO personnel conducted a safety checkpoint on Hwy. 174 at Poca Road, Danielsville, and two arrests were made.
•Several MCSO personnel conducted a safety checkpoint on Hwy. 29 North at Hwy. 281, Danielsville, and two arrests were made.
•A woman on Hanley Road, Hull, reported she believed someone attempted to break into their residence.
•A woman on Holman Autry Road in Danielsville reported the possible theft of an iPhone. During an investigation of the theft the phone fell out of the woman’s husband’s pocket.
•A man on Elm Road in Carlton reported his mother noticed what looked like three males with head lamps on looking around the property.
•Several MCSO personnel conducted a safety checkpoint on Jot-Em Down Road at Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville.
•Several MCSO personnel conducted a safety checkpoint on Hwy. 98 at Hwy. 106, Danielsville, and two arrests were made.
•Aggravated assault – FVA, battery/simple battery – FVA and unruly juvenile was reported at a home on Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, where a 13-year-old juvenile male jumped on his 17-year-old brother.
•A man on Adams Clarke Road, Commerce, reported financial transaction card fraud where someone had hacked his Walmart account and placed 37 orders totaling $1,500.
•A man on Hwy. 29 South, Hull, reported the registration missing off his vehicle that was parked at Ingles overnight.
•A possible burglary was reported on Joe Cooper Road, Commerce.
•A man reported an accident involving a deer on SR 72 West, Comer.
•A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle on Westbrook Street at Crawford Street, Ila. There were three individuals inside the vehicle and warrants will be obtained on one of the males for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.
•A hit and run; duty to stop at the scene of an accident, leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the parking lot of Kwick Check Convenience Store, Hwy. 29 South in Hull, where a man reported the driver of an RV sideswiped his vehicle and left the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.