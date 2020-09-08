Arvil E. Hamons, 31, Danielsville, faces first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges after taking the life of Department of Natural Resources Captain Stan Elrod Sept. 3.
Hammons has also been charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt of a crime, reckless driving and unlawful possession of controlled substances.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, around 7:40 p.m., Sept. 3, a Maroon 2008 Chevy Cobalt was traveling north on Hunt Road when the driver failed to maintain his lane and struck Elrod, a pedestrian, on the southbound side near the shoulder. First responders found Elrod deceased at the scene. Hamons suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by troopers to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital for treatment.
The GSP “Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team B” is investigating this incident in conjunction with Athens Troopers from Post 32.
Hamons had been arrested the previous week on Aug. 25 for failure to stop for a stop sign and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He is being held without bond.
